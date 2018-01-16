Shut Up Fear in 2018

How many times have you allowed fear to stop you from reaching your goals? I know for many, fear can paralyze you from stepping forward and living the life you truly desire to live. In 2018 you can no longer allow fear to hinder you from writing that book, starting that business, or asking for that promotion. Shut the Fear Up and keep it moving! Shut the fear up is a mindset moniker started by one amazing women who could no longer let fear stop her from living her life’s dreams. I had an opportunity to sit down and chat with the beautiful Marie Cochran, CEO of Relentless Winning, LLC. She shared with me how she told the fear in her life to shut up, so she can be who she was born to be.

Marie Cochran use to work as a licensed cosmetologist with a very successful business, but always had dreams and desires to do more. She had a dream to create a business that would include her entire family as a unit. So, Marie stepped out on faith, closed her cosmetology business, and decided to work with women leaders who needed an outlet. She then decided to get certified as leadership coach with John Maxwell. One of the biggest names in the coaching industry. After Marie completed the ground work, she wanted to make sure her family was included in every step along the way. Her and her husband Jonathan Cochran teamed up to empower leaders to shut the fear up and live life on their terms. Marie is not only a wife, but she is the mother of three small children whom she home schools. She has Nathan who is 8 years old, Jasmine Marie who is 7 years old and Nahla who is 5 years old. Their children are also very athletic with their middle child Jasmine being a track star, awarded 6th in the nation for the Junior Olympics.

Marie had to tell fear to shut up multiple times to see this level of success. I asked Marie to share with us three strategies she uses to help her live the life of her dreams, so you can do the same in 2018.

Write the vision

There are many people who want to see success in their life, but they haven’t really given themselves permission to attract it. Marie Cochran tells her clients all the time to write the vision on paper, so they can look and see what they want to accomplish. If it’s not written, then its least likely to happen.

Create Massive Immediate Action

Marie says that it’s one thing to write it down, but it’s another to create action steps. People can have dreams and goals all day long, but if there is no action behind it how will you accomplish it. She says you must be intentional about the steps you must take reach the goal.

Reflect and Repeat

After you begin to take those action steps and reach your destination, it’s time to reflect on where you are and how you will make it happen again. Once you see success in your life, fear will continue to hunt you. It’s up to you to push past the fear, shut the fear up and do it again. Don’t stop at one level of success, keep going.

In 2018, don’t let fear stop you or block you from the finish line. Shut the fear up just like Marie Cochran did so you can live the life you truly desire. Don’t settle for an average life, but live the life that you dream of because you deserve it.

Please connect with Marie: Face Book: https://m.facebook.com/ShutTheFearUp/