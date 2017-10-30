Shy Beast Drops Symbolic Music Video For New Single, "Back With Me"

You’ll frequently hear artists say that the band or project they are working on is their baby. It’s something they pour their all into as they create a work of art that is unique, vulnerable, and something that will continue to grow over time. For Austin indie-pop outfit Shy Beast, the band was born an adult in 2017. Previously known under the moniker MCG, the band had released music and built a following, but wanted to better express who they are and their musical potential which led to the natural transition to Shy Beast.

Earlier this month, Shy Beast announced their self-titled debut EP to be released November 17th. Today, we are excited to share the music video for the first single from the EP, “Back With Me.” Though the video, which was directed by Brittany Reeber, displays a fun and dreamlike atmosphere, the meaning behind it is truly symbolic. Frontwoman Mariclaire (MC) Glaeser explains, “The video "Back with Me" uses movement, replacement, color, and light, to explore a woman's transition from the feeling of being trapped in an apologetic spiral, to a deepening trust and confidence in herself.”

Check out the music video for “Back With Me” in the player below!

We do have to take a moment to commend MC. Alongside her bandmates David Tenczar (guitar, vocals), Andrew Bennett (guitar, keyboard, vocals), and Drew Silverman (drummer), MC is the creative force behind Shy Beast. She got her Bachelors of Fine Arts degree in dance from the University of Texas in Austin and is currently a member of the Kathy Dunn Hamrick Dance Company. Oh yeah, she also choreographed the music video for “Back With Me.” In a scene typically dominated by men, it’s empowering to watch MC take the reins and claim her place as a badass lady in her group of creature companions.

“Back With Me” is off Shy Beast’s self-titled debut EP, to be released November 17th.