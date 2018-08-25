Sia Suffered 'Crazy Diarrhea' Moments After Talking With Trump At 'SNL'

Sia has two main memories of appearing on “Saturday Night Live” alongside Donald Trump in 2015.

The “Cheap Thrills” singer has revealed in a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine how she refused to have her photograph taken with the then-presidential hopeful — and suffered “crazy diarrhea” following their meeting.

In the piece published online Friday, Sia said Trump asked her backstage for a snap together following the show, which he’d hosted. She turned down his request, however, by telling him she didn’t want her queer and Mexican fans “to think that I support your views.”

Trump was not fazed by the denial, said Sia. “It was as if he viewed me as protecting my brand. He respected that.” She then rushed to her dressing room, where she suffered “crazy diarrhea.”

It’s not clear whether meeting Trump directly contributed to Sia’s medical condition. She endured a similar incident in 2017, and used Twitter to explain the situation to fans waiting for her to appear on stage in Sydney, Australia:

I may be five minutes late. We couldn't catch a plane due to weather, so drove thirteen hours then blew a tire which has given me crazy diarrhea. Bear with me guys. I love you. — sia (@Sia) December 2, 2017

Sia has most recently criticized the Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented immigrant children from their parents at the border.

Please please please return the children to their parents. From a psychological perspective you are causing an attachment disturbance that will affect them for the rest of their lives. Very traumatic. @realDonaldTrump — sia (@Sia) June 20, 2018

