Sign the Pledge for Unity - A Time to Come Together

To read about the struggles of our county, that are a reflecting of what we are all going through please click here and then sign the pledge in the comments below.

Pledge for Unity

For Students

I pledge to be aware of my words and actions and how they impact others. I pledge to be aware that others’ words and actions may come from a place of hurt, anger or fear and try to respond with understanding rather than anger. I pledge to use my words and actions for good, even in the face of another’s anger. I pledge to reach out to those who are not like me in order to find understanding. I pledge to respond to those with whom I disagree with respect. I pledge to listen to the experiences of others with respect and an open mind. I pledge to love not hate.

For Adults

I pledge to be aware that young people are hearing my words and seeing my actions and to act in a way to positively influence them. I pledge to be aware of my words and actions and how they impact others, especially youth in my life. I pledge to be aware that others’ words and actions may come from a place of hurt, anger or fear and try to respond with understanding rather than anger. I pledge to use my words and actions for good, even in the face of another’s anger. I pledge to reach out to those who are not like me in order to find understanding. I pledge to respond to those with whom I disagree with respect. I pledge to listen to the experiences of others with respect and an open mind. I pledge to love not hate.

I am asking each and every one of you to start our path to healing by supporting a pledge of unity wherever you are. Please write your name in the comments below to sign the pledge. Share on your social media using #takethepledge #unityfor(nameyourcounty)