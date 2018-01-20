Signs For The 2018 Women's March Prove The Movement Is Here To Stay

Last year, New York City saw hundreds of thousands of protesters spill into the streets of Manhattan for the Women’s March. In Washington, D.C., half a million came out. Across the country and world, women took a stand.
And they had some pretty great signs with them while doing it. This year was no different.
Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, women proved they are a force to be reckoned with. Women came out in record numbers last year to both protest and run for office. And men in power have seen their worlds shattered by women fed up with their abuse.
But we don’t need to tell you that. We’ll let them:
#WomensMarchNYC #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/V6jHCuMYsV— Kate the Great (@misspinkkate) January 20, 2018
With apologies to @MichelleObama #WomensMarchNYC pic.twitter.com/xHyqhcaRdg— Joseph Garcia (@LJosephGarcia) January 20, 2018
my step mom won her US citizenship in the lottery in the 1980s. now she’s a Doctor of Education who teachers college and middle school English, is an environmentalist, and changes the world on a daily basis. we need more women like her. #WomensMarchNYC pic.twitter.com/p914bPM1dK— Kerin 🌙 Cunningham (@KerinCunningham) January 20, 2018
#WomensMarchNYC pic.twitter.com/6JtFgSw7Wq— Lonnie Cooper (@ltwhale) January 20, 2018
This fellow marcher captured my mood exactly: #WomensMarch2018 #WomensMarchNYC pic.twitter.com/X2vWE8nknX— Helen Shin (@H_X_S) January 20, 2018
Can we get him on a cover?! #WomensMarchNYC #WomensMarch2018 #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/nD8AhpY0aa— Marielena Alcaraz (@M_alcarazrios) January 20, 2018
NRW's @wondrabread is at the @womensmarch and she met this awesome #wonderwoman #cosplayer, Hannah Aris! #metoo #SUBSCRIBE to https://t.co/vHo2LM8v4o for coverage from the #womensmarch event today! #NRW #cosplay #protest #womensmarch #WomensMarch2018 #WomensMarchDC pic.twitter.com/iHGbh2FprQ— Patrick Strange (@templefareast) January 20, 2018
#WomensMarch2018 #WomensMarch#WomensMarchDC #viagra pic.twitter.com/8uTieYtPck— Click On This Show (@clickonthisshow) January 20, 2018
#WomensMarch #WomensMarch2018 #Dcisopen #WomensMarchDC #DC pic.twitter.com/V8TGrykTAa— Brian Crider (@DelegateBrian) January 20, 2018
#womensmarchchi @IndivisibleChi pic.twitter.com/CGGJn6eA9W— Josh B. Fox (@fauxsounds) January 20, 2018
One of the most clever signs spotted at the #womensmarchchi. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/6pYtNZed6y— Peter Gariepy (@GariePeter) January 20, 2018
