Many years ago I had an acquaintance who was engaged to a young woman for five years, but the time was never right for marriage. Then one day, he was walking down the street and bumped into a friend, who introduced him to someone new. Within five months he married that person.

When love and passion enter a relationship, there is a certain sense of immediacy and heightened emotion that may or may not lead to a commitment. In the case of my friend, he had committed to an engagement, but not to tying the knot. However, when he was emotionally ready and overpowered by love, he was able to commit.

Signs Your Man Is Ready to Commit

Timing is almost everything, if your relationship is serious. When a man is ready to commit, he has made the inner-decision that he is mentally invested in you. He wants to be with you night-and-day and share the deepest parts of himself – especially his intimate thoughts and goals for the future.

If your man is serious, he’ll be available and he will find a myriad of ways to connect and communicate with you; you become his touchstone – the person that he most wants to be with, who he can let down his hair with and be himself.

If he is really yours, your man will tell you so. He’ll tell you he loves you and show you, in simple acts of tenderness, how important you are in his life. If he has to be away from you, for business or family obligations, not only will he tell you, but he will give you a schedule of how he can be reached for emergencies and those cozy connections that love inspires.

If your man is ready to commit, he will want you to know his family. And, if he has children from a prior relationship, he will introduce you to them. He will be proud of you and want to bring you into his sphere, including sharing the things he enjoys doing, such as his vocation and avocation. In fact, he will want you to really know him, who he is - his strengths and weaknesses.

In conclusion, if your man loves you, he wants to be with you, he is invested in you, and he feels proud of you. He feels obligated, responsible, and committed to your relationship.