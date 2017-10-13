Silence: The Weapon of Sexual Assault

So caught up. In the torrential media storm of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault scandal, the temporary suspension of Rose McGowan’s account led to the trending #WomenBoycottTwitter, a day without tweeting from women and their allies from the social media platform to “show” their support and stand in solidarity with the actor. While contentious online debate makes us avoid uncomfortable discussions, social media provides a platform to be heard and that should be leveraged. Staying silent is exactly what perpetuates the culture that protects the predation of powerful men.

When we stay silent about our personal experiences with sexual misconduct, we become culpable in its toxic existence. We end up with “open secrets” in disturbing scenes such as an audience laughing at Seth Macfarlane’s then seemingly offhand joke at the 2011 Academy Awards.

Supermodel and actor Cara Delevigne, another victim in Weinstein’s pattern of sexual assault and harassment, expressed a similar sentiment on Instagram too often heard by victims: “I was so hesitant about speaking out...I didn’t want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.” Jane Fonda, a Hollywood veteran and activist, imparts powerful advice: “If we all talked and told, they’d be too afraid to do it.”