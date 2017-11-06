Silent Noodles, Swimming Pools and the ACLU: What I Learned From Magazines This Week

The correct term for mobile phone separation anxiety is nomophobia. (Time, 9/4/17)

Henry David Thoreau was fond of belting out sea shanties at parties. (The New Yorker, 9/4/17)

The best way to befriend famous people is to have no idea who they are. (New York, 10/16/17)

A Japanese company has developed a noise-cancelling fork that masks the sound of noodle slurping. (Time, 11/16/17)

Only 2% of the world’s population have naturally blond hair. (New York, 8/7/17)

Beyonce’s new house has 4 swimming pools. (People, 9/4/17)

More than two thirds of American women are size 14 or larger. (New York, 8/7/17)

We are living in a world full of assholes. (New York, 9/18)

Ed Droste, founding member of the indy group Grizzly Bear, has LOL tattooed on his butt. (Out, 8/17)

Bob Dylan once said that hearing Elvis for the first time was like busting out of jail. (Time, 8/21/17)