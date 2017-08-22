Simone Biles Shows Off Her Boyfriend In Sweet Instagram Post

Simone Biles is head over heels.

On Sunday, the Olympic gymnast (who once charmed the internet with her crush on actor Zac Efron) posted a sweet photo to Instagram introducing her new boyfriend to the world.

The lucky man is Stacey Ervin who is a fellow gymnast.

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

“Always smiling with you,” the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram, tagging her beau in the shot.

On Monday, Ervin, 23, posted a cute pic of him and his gold-medal-winning bae on Instagram as well. The photo, which was taken at a Sunday event in which Biles was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, includes a caption that is beaming with pride:

A post shared by Stacey Ervin (@stace_thehalfrican) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

“Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you’ve accomplished & how well you carry yourself. You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame!” Ervin wrote. “I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

This seems to be Biles’ first serious relationship. In April she told Entertainment Tonight:

“I have never had a boyfriend in my life. At 20 years old I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date.”