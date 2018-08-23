Simone Biles Opens Up About Wearing Teal For Sexual Abuse Survivors

Simone Biles wore a teal leotard at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships over the weekend for an important reason.

“The color teal is for sexual abuse survivors and I think it’s very special,” the Olympian told the “Today” show on Thursday. “So I got to wear it this morning and I also got to wear it day two of competition for all of us to unite and for me to support all of them.”

The teal ribbon became a symbol of sexual assault awareness and prevention in the early 2000s and is often worn in April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“It feels like he took a part of me that I can’t get back,” Biles, 21, said in an interview with NBC in January.

“The main part that he took away from that I’ll never get back is trust, and so I think it’s very hard for me to trust some other people. I find myself even walking down the street, or being in places, I’m just very scared,” she added. “But I think it will all come back in time.”