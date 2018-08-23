WOMEN
08/23/2018 10:59 am ET

Simone Biles Opens Up About Wearing Teal For Sexual Abuse Survivors

The five-time Olympic medal winner wore a teal leotard at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
headshot
By Alanna Vagianos

Simone Biles wore a teal leotard at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships over the weekend for an important reason. 

“The color teal is for sexual abuse survivors and I think it’s very special,” the Olympian told the “Today” show on Thursday. “So I got to wear it this morning and I also got to wear it day two of competition for all of us to unite and for me to support all of them.” 

The teal ribbon became a symbol of sexual assault awareness and prevention in the early 2000s and is often worn in April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. 

Biles, who won a record-breaking fifth U.S. all-around title this past weekend, is one of over 250 athletes who have accused former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse. Nassar, who also worked as a doctor at Michigan State University, is now serving three concurrent prison sentences that mean he will spend the rest of his life behind bars

“It feels like he took a part of me that I can’t get back,” Biles, 21, said in an interview with NBC in January.

“The main part that he took away from that I’ll never get back is trust, and so I think it’s very hard for me to trust some other people. I find myself even walking down the street, or being in places, I’m just very scared,” she added. “But I think it will all come back in time.”

Some of Biles’ teammates, including Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, have also accused Nassar of sexual abuse. 

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
Alanna Vagianos
Women's Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Sexual Abuse Gymnastics Simone Biles Larry Nassar Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Simone Biles Opens Up About Wearing Teal For Sexual Abuse Survivors
CONVERSATIONS