Simone Biles Wins 4th World Gymnastics All-Around Title Despite Falling Twice

Even with two falls, gymnastics star Simone Biles could not be beaten.

The U.S. athlete won her fourth all-around title at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, besting her competition despite falls on the vault and balance beam.

The 21-year-old could afford a few missteps thanks to the high degree of difficulty in her routines. The first woman to win four all-around titles at the world championships, she finished this year’s competition with 57.491 points.

Later on Twitter, Biles appeared to revel in her victory and perhaps even the audible gasps her falls caused.

“Didn’t mean to give everyone a heart attack,” she playfully tweeted.

didn’t mean to give everyone a heart attack. I apologize. 🖤 I won’t do that again — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 1, 2018

Japan’s Mai Murakami came in second place with 55.798 points, while Biles’ U.S. teammate and defending 2017 world all-around champion Morgan Hurd came in third with 55.732 points.

In case you were wondering, Hurd did not beat Biles last year ― because Biles took 2017 off after her triumphant 2016 Olympics. Between the four world championships and her Olympic title, she’s now riding a five-year winning streak in the all-around.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Japan’s Mai Murakami (left) came in second place in the all-around competition with 55.798 points, Biles came in first with 57.491 points and Biles’ teammate Morgan Hurd came in third with 55.732 points.

Biles’ victory followed the U.S. women’s team clinching its fourth straight world title on Tuesday. Biles will attempt to win her first vault world title on Friday, as well as compete with Hurd in the uneven bars final.

On top of this week’s athletic events, Biles was hospitalized for kidney stone treatment on Wednesday, which some speculated may have led to her not-quite-perfect performance.

Biles reportedly waved off such suggestions, however.