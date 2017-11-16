Simple Kale & Sweet Potato Salad

Published on Clean Plates
Recipe by Amie Valpone
This is an easy salad that can be served on a busy weeknight when you don’t have time to prep a big meal in the kitchen. Let the sweet potatoes roast while you get the kids and your family organized and then simply toss everything together for a meal that doubles as a great lunch the next day.
- SERVES: 4
Ingredients
- 4 large sweet potatoes, scrubbed and dried
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 head dinosaur flat kale, finely chopped, ends removed
- 1 small head red cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1 green apple, cored, diced
- 3 fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
- ¼ cup well-stirred tahini
- Juice of 1 large lemon
- ¼ cup water, plus more if needed
- 1 small clove garlic, minced
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment.
- Place sweet potatoes on baking sheet and poke holes in them with a fork. Rub them with the oil. Roast for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the potatoes are very tender. Remove from the oven; let cool for 5 minutes, then remove the skin. Place sweet potato flesh in a medium bowl and mash it.
- In a large bowl, combine kale, cabbage, apple and mint. Add sweet potato in spoonfuls (see photo for guidance).
- In a separate bowl, combine tahini, lemon juice, water and garlic until it forms a dressing consistency. Pour over salad mixture and toss to combine. Serve immediately.
More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:
Connect With Us
Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook
Follow Clean Plates on Instagram
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS