Simple Soup with Carrots, Parsnips, and Scallions

Here’s a soup that’s beautiful in its simplicity—a basic broth brimming with a sweet and springlike combination of tender vegetables. It’d be great as a first course to a rich, hearty meal or alongside a roasted sweet potato. It’s also a perfect food for when you’re feeling under the weather and just want something light and comforting.
- SERVES: 6 TO 8
- TOTAL TIME: 25 MINUTES
- ACTIVE TIME: 25 MINUTES
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons organic extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium-size celery stalk, cut into ¼-inch/0.65 cm dice
- ½ large yellow onion, cut into ¼-inch/0.65 cm dice
- 1 ½ teaspoons fennel seeds, toasted
- 8 ounces/225 g carrots, cut into ¼-inch/0.65 cm dice (about 3 ¼ cups)
- 8 ounces/225 g parsnips, cut into ¼-inch/0.65 cm dice (about 3 ¼ cups)
- 6 cups/1.4 L organic reduced-sodium chicken or vegetable stock
- Fine sea salt to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 medium-size scallions, cut into ½-inch/1.25 cm lengths, for garnish
Directions
- In a large saucepan or small stockpot over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the celery and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 minutes.
- Add the fennel seeds, carrots, and parsnips and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender, about 4 minutes.
- Add the stock, brinf to a boil over high heat, lower the heat to a simmer, and cook until all the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.
- Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot, garnished with the scallions.
Note:
Ways to enhance your soup
– Add shredded cooked chicken.
– Add cooked quinoa, millet, or couscous.
– Add chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, tarragon, dill, or cilantro.
– Add wakame or other sea vegetables.
