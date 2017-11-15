COMEDY
As You Can See, 'The Shrimpsons' Couch Gags Are Still Going Swimmingly

You’d think that after 29 years, “The Simpsons” would lose a step or two, but the animated series seems as clever and inventive as ever. Whether or not it’s still your show, the classic “couch gags” have to make you smile.

This gag from the upcoming seventh episode of Season 29 takes the show’s classic intro and reimagines it under the sea as “The Shrimpsons.”

And if you needed more of those nostalgia feels, the Nov. 19 episode will reunite Homer’s bowling team, the Pin Pals. Woohoo!

