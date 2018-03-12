'Simpsons' Producer Reveals The O.J. Simpson Cameo That Never Was

Turns out there was a Simpson missing from one of the all-time great “Simpsons” episodes: O.J. Simpson.

On Sunday, Fox broadcast a previously unaired 2006 interview with Simpson called “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” At the time, Simpson was promoting his book If I Did It, in which he pushes a “hypothetical” scenario of how he would have killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Simpson was famously acquitted of both murders, though found “responsible” in a later civil trial.

Longtime “Simpsons” producer Al Jean remarked on Twitter that Sunday also marked 25 years to the day that “Last Exit To Springfield” aired, a 1993 episode that Simpson was asked to be in.

.@TheSimpsons Ironically OJ simpson airs on fox 25 years to the day after the episode we asked him to be in (pre-murders) and he turned down — Al Jean (@AlJean) March 11, 2018

“Last Exit To Springfield” is chock full of some of the most memorable “Simpsons” moments and quotes ever. (Seriously, you might have forgotten how much is packed in there.)

Dr. Joyce Brothers starred in the episode in place of Simpson. This was probably for the best, as Jean suggests in a follow-up tweet identifying the specific episode. Otherwise, the episode could have been memorable for a completely different reason.