“The Simpsons” used its latest video trolling President Donald Trump to remind viewers that Puerto Rico is still in need of aid after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory earlier this year.
“The Simpsons” creators imagined the president attempting to bribe Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who’s been tasked with investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election.
“Huge bribe! There’s never been a bigger one,” Trump said in the video. “I do the best bribes, everyone says so. The best! Everyone says so ― the best! Everybody says so!”
Although things quickly devolve from there, the skit also takes a moment to share Puerto Rico’s plight.
Check it out in the video above and watch for the special guest at the end.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Puerto Rico Reeling After Hurricane Maria