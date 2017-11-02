Since Swimming With Sharks is a Thing People Do, Why Isn't There Swimming With Crocodiles?

Why do we dive with sharks but not crocodiles? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Why do we dive with sharks but not crocodiles?

The issue is the assumption that a shark’s instincts are stronger and more basic.

There are a couple of reasons why swimming with sharks is safer.

Most sharks do not like the way people taste. They expect their prey to taste a certain way, like fish/seal, and we do not taste like that. Sharks also do not like the sensation of eating people. Bigger sharks like White Sharks enjoy prey with a high fat-bone ratio like seals. Smaller sharks enjoy eating fish, which they can gobble in one bite. So, while they might bite us, they pretty quickly decide “That’s not for me” and swim away. There is only one shark that doesn’t really care about humans tasting icky. That shark is our good friend the Tiger Shark. He is one of the most dangerous species because of his taste nondiscrimination (he’s called the garbage can of the sea!) Sharks are not animals that enjoy a fight. Our big friend the Great White enjoys ambushing seals. This sneak attack is why it sometimes mistakes people for seals or sea turtles. Sharks do not need to fight for food. The vast majority of shark species are not territorial (some are, like the blacktip and bull). The ones that are territorial tend to be the more aggressive species that are more dangerous to dive with. Sharks attacked about 81 people in 2016, according to the University of Florida. Only four were fatal. Most were surfers. Meanwhile, there is the saltwater crocodile. The saltwater crocodile is not a big, fishy friend, like the shark. He is an opportunistic, aggressive, giant beast. Crocodiles attack hundreds to thousands of people every single year. Depending on the species, 1/3 to 1/2 are fatal. You have a better chance if you play Russian Roulette. The death roll. When a crocodile wants to kill something big, the crocodile grabs it and rolls. This drowns and disorients the victim (you). There is a video on YouTube in which a man stuck his arm into an alligator’s mouth and he death rolled. You don’t want to see what happened. Remember how the shark doesn’t want to eat you or fight you? Crocodiles will eat you and enjoy it. There is a crocodile dubbed Gustave, who has allegedly killed around 300 people. (I personally believe 300 is a hyped number and the true number might be around 100, but yikes, that’s a lot). Gustave has reportedly killed people for fun. He’s killed them and went back to his business. So maybe they won’t even eat you. They’ll kill you and leave you for your family to find. Sharks are mostly predictable. Crocodiles are completely unpredictable. Are you in the water or by the edge of the water? If so, then you are fair game to a crocodile. Crocodiles have been known to hang out together. The friend group that murders together eats together. Basks of crocodiles have even murdered hippopotamuses, the murdering river horse. Do you think your 200 pound body doesn’t look like an appetizer?