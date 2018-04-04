POLITICS
04/04/2018 01:57 pm ET

Sinclair Employee Handbook: Read The Full Document

The guide encourages company employees to "be transparent" and "challenge the status quo."
By Eliot Nelson
Win McNamee via Getty Images

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest owner of local TV stations in the United States, is under fire this week for requiring dozens of its local news anchors to recite a statement condemning “fake” news, an echo of language often employed by President Donald Trump

HuffPost has acquired the Sinclair employee handbook which states that the company “may monitor, intercept, and review, without further notice, every employee’s activities using Company’s electronic resources and communications systems.”

You can read the whole document here and more on Sinclair at HuffPost

Eliot Nelson
Senior Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Media Huff Post Finance Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Employee Handbook: Read The Full Document
CONVERSATIONS