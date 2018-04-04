Sinclair Employee Handbook: Read The Full Document

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest owner of local TV stations in the United States, is under fire this week for requiring dozens of its local news anchors to recite a statement condemning “fake” news, an echo of language often employed by President Donald Trump.
HuffPost has acquired the Sinclair employee handbook which states that the company “may monitor, intercept, and review, without further notice, every employee’s activities using Company’s electronic resources and communications systems.”
You can read the whole document here and more on Sinclair at HuffPost.