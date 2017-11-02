Singer Tyrese Becomes Emotionally Unglued on Social Media: 4 Barriers To Mental Health Access Among Blacks

Tyrese Instagram

It has become apparent to those with a social media account, that singer and Fast and Furious actor Tyrese has been spiraling out of control for several weeks. Between his Instagram one-sided beef with actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to his very public battle with his ex-wife over the alleged abuse of his young daughter. In the video below actor-singer, Tyrese in an apparent meltdown over losing his daughter goes on a minute rant. In the video he claims that he’s broke, hasn’t seen his daughter in 60 days due to a restraining order against him and blaming actor The Rock for his inability to make money.”

Could this all have been avoided? Mental health in the black community is a subject many would rather shy away from; It is considered taboo. As African Americans, we were always taught to keep our issues inside the home or take our problems to the church. As evident with Tyrese’s social media meltdown, that needs to change. As a Christian, I understand that prayer changes things, but as an occupational therapy provider having worked with clients with mental health issues, I know that mental health professionals and other healthcare professionals are here for a reason. Reading through some of the comments on social media, I've noticed the comments ranged from pity to those calling Tyrese a “drama queen” “crazy” “ Cryrese, ” and the list goes on.

From what I’ve read on social media, allegedly Tyrese’s wife is a social worker? If that is the case, I have to ask the question, why has she not advised her husband to seek professional help and deactivate his social media account? These latest tirades are only giving credibility to his ex-wife's claim that he is unstable and unfit to be around his daughter. It’s time that we shed light on mental health in the black community. It's time we STOP shaming people to the point where they refuse to seek professional health. Perhaps Tyrese is that face of mental health that we needed to start the dialogue?

According to The National Alliance on Mental Health(NAMI) research has found that many African Americans rely on faith, family and social communities for emotional support rather than turning to health care professionals, even though medical or therapeutic treatment may be necessary.

It is apparent to me that we as the African American community MUST start the dialogue now. It is clear after watching the video; this is a definite cry for help. Lets put away the sigmas and the bravado and have an open and honest dialogue about a disease that is killing our community. Below are four barriers that are preventing mental health access within the African American community:

The lack of information and resources: According to NAMI “Many African-Americans have difficulty recognizing the signs and symptoms of mental health conditions, leading to underestimating the effects and impact of mental health conditions. Because of the lack of information surrounding mental health issues, it’s not always clear where to find help when you may need it.” With the proper education and resources would go a long way in screening and diagnosing individuals who may be suffering from depression and other mental health issues. Stigmas and shame in the African American community: For far too long, many in the African American community, were taught not to trust those in the mental health profession. The stigma that is associated with mental health is increased in the African American community as compared to other communities. We were always told to keep our private business inside the home or take it to the church and “lay it at the altar.” While many have found solace and emotional support in the church, our men and women continue to suffer in silence with their only escape often being death. Access to adequate healthcare: When it comes to getting adequate mental health care, many obstacles are preventing many African Americans from receiving proper mental health care treatment. Those barriers include but are not limited to access to affordable quality care, lack or limited insurance coverage and lack of understanding and cultural sensitivity to the beliefs, traditions and value systems of those in the African American community and other minority communities. Failure to accurately diagnose mental health: Our prisons and jails are filled with African American men and women suffering from mental health issues and are undiagnosed. Unfortunately when crimes occur many African Americans are labeled as criminal behavior or street criminals, while their white counterparts are identified as having some form of mental health challenge. It appears to me that when incarcerated African Americans, the goal is never really to rehabilitate them. According to Melissa Thompson, an Associate Professor of Sociology at Portland State University, and author of the book “Gender, Race and Mental Illness in the Criminal Justice System“ race was a determinant as to whether or not a person gets a mental health label or possible treatment. Thompson through her research found that African-Americans received significantly less mental health treatment than non-African-Americans.

