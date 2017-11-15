Singer/Songwriter John Adams releases new single 'For Me, For Her, For You'

John Adams releases his fourth single 'For Me, For Her, For You' from his forthcoming album You Never Know Who's Listening. His acoustic approach compliments a unique and impressive vocal ability and his songwriting shares innermost thoughts, and purposeful observations.

Hailing from the valleys of South Wales, John has spent nearly all his adult life as a songwriter playing gigs and busking up and down the country. In a leap of faith he quit his job as a Math teacher to perform full time. That gamble paid off developing a loyal fan base of over a 100,000 monthly listeners, supporting acts such as Take That, Lemar, Stooshe, T'Pau and Katherine Jenkins and performing at some of the UK's largest festivals.

Earlier in his career John appeared on The X Factor singing "Cannonball" by Damien Rice. He reached the last 12 boys and was widely credited for getting "Cannonball" back into the charts, making chart history as the first time a song had re-entered at a higher position than the original release.

Eager to show his progression, John’s upcoming EP You Never Know Who's Listening combines his live organic sound with minimal electronic production, creating a sound that is satisfyingly different from the usual guitar wielding Singer/Songwriter. The first single "Dandelion Wishes" has already received over 2 million plays on Spotify promising to be this year's most talked about viral Spotify hit.

'For Me, For Her, For You' showcases John's natural talent for singing, as well as being able to write contemporary pop songs. As for the meaning behind the song , John explains '"For Me, For Her, For You uses the ideology that you can share your heart with more than one person to save anybody being without. A good friend of mine had fallen in love but someone else he cared for had also fallen for him, I could see the agony he was going through not wanting to hurt anybody's feelings and he told me I wish I could split my heart in three."