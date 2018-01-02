Single Mother, Divorced & Thriving!

I do not believe that anyone goes into a marriage thinking that it will end in divorce–but sometimes life happens. Sometimes you realize that you both no longer want the same things and unfortunately for some separation becomes the outcome.Yes, things happen and getting a divorce doesn't make you a failure; it's the steps you take after the separation that determine your true character. If there are children involved, you must be willing to collect the pieces of your life, put it back together again, because they depend on you.

Denise Johnson Chairman and Founder of Hospitality Marketing & Management Solutions, HMMS, went through a divorce; but instead of throwing a 'pity party,' she created a business that helps other companies to thrive in the marketplace.

Elle: What was your defining moment?

Denise: The opportunity to further my education was presented to me, and at the time my then husband didn't quite understand why I wanted to do it. I was working for him, and he didn't see how what I wanted to do would help his business. Subsequently, after I received my degree, I used the knowledge I obtained to start my own company. When I realized that I was standing in the background for someone who couldn't appreciate me or what I brought to the table, I realized that I had to invest in myself to secure the future of my kids and I.

Elle: What is HMMS Hospitality?

Denise: HMMS Hospitality was established in 2012. We offer digital marketing services for tourism entities, primarily small hotels, marinas and vacation home providers.We are still in our infancy stages, but our community has received us with arms opened wide. We had some setbacks, and at times my personal life overshadowed my professional life, but I’ve tried my best to separate them both.But today we have taken on quite a number of clients and are in the process of developing software I believe is essential to the Tourism product in the Bahamas. I am a single mother of three, divorced and thriving!

Elle: Do you believe that we glamorize entrepreneurship?

Denise: Yes! It does our community and followers a grave disservice when we only share the wins of our journey. It gives them a false perception of what entrepreneurship is. Being transparent makes you relatable, and it positions you to meet the people where they are.

Elle: So what advice would you give to a divorced/single mother/entrepreneur who is faced with difficulties on the road to success?

Denise: The road to success may be a lonely one. This is why it is so important to ensure that the thing you are pursuing is something you are passionate about so that when you are left standing alone with no friends or money - passion will fuel your purpose.

2. Educate yourself. Learn as much as you can about the business you are pursuing. Don’t just wing it. Once you educate yourself, no matter how many times you fall down, you will be able to get back up and begin again.

3. We all get discouraged but don’t stay depressed. You may hear 1000 no’s but keep going because one yes can change your life forever. As long as you pursue purpose, the money will follow so just keep going!

Denise Johnson and her family