In 'Single Record,' Rapper Finds His Truth Could Cost Him A Career — And His Life

A hip-hop artist’s journey toward living authentically is beset by personal and professional challenges in “Single Record,” a new web series that looks beyond the glitz of the music industry.

Created by Nelson “Moses” Lassiter and shot in a pseudo-documentary style, “Single Record” follows Aaron Hunter (played by Lassiter), an aspiring New York rapper. Aaron spends most of his days peddling homemade CDs to passersby until his rhyming skills are discovered by Kieran Davis (Wilson Christopher), a newly established music executive. (Check out the “Single Record” trailer above.)

When Aaron’s ego impedes his progress in the recording studio, producer Bizzy Beats (Bryan Fitzgerald) enlists another singer-songwriter, Harmon (Kyle Axman), to help create a hit. After a booze-and-drug-filled afternoon, Aaron and Harmon share a woozy kiss that could have lasting implications.

The Philadelphia-born Lassiter told HuffPost he drew on his personal experiences coming to terms with his sexuality for the six-episode series, currently available on the streaming network Dekkoo and debuting on Revry Feb. 1. To keep “Single Record” true to its subject, the show boasts a soundtrack of all-new music, too.

“As a filmmaker and songwriter, I wanted to use my point of view to tell a story that many people can connect with, whether they are LGBTQ or not,” Lassiter said. Noting that Aaron “finds himself grappling with who he is versus what the industry wants him to be,” he added, “The show addresses what could happen to a person when they feel alone and isolated while uncovering [their] truth.”

Given that the “Single Record” will debut days after “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was attacked in an alleged racist and homophobic hate crime, Lassiter is hopeful his show will prompt reviewers to speak out against discrimination of any kind, as well as “reflect on similar experiences in their lives.”