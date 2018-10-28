Iowa Newspaper Breaks Tradition To Back Rep. Steve King's Democratic Challenger

“King is the favorite and ahead in polls,” the Journal’s editorial board wrote. “If he wins re-election, we hope he considers the words we have written today.”

“If underdog Scholten springs an upset, we hope he remembers this remains largely a conservative, Republican district and we urge him to take accordingly moderate positions on issues of the day,” the paper said. “Bottom line: We are ready and willing to give him the opportunity to show all of us in the 4th what he can do.”

A representative for King did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

Head over to The Sioux City Journal’s website to read their editorial board’s full endorsement of Scholten.