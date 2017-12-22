Sip to Your Success: The Moskato Life Way; #ToastingLife

With just 9 days remaining in 2017, let’s take a moment to appreciate the paradigm shift that women have disrupted around the world! From corporate to entrepreneurial spectrums, according to Fortunate Magazine, “successful women entrepreneurs and executives are not only matching their male counterparts, they are outperforming them.” Women have turned naysayers into fans and earned respect and recognition for gracefully surpassing goals, making history, and achieving greatness. Such moments bring about celebrations of accomplishments, making them toast worthy occasions. Often, we find ourselves at happy-hour or sitting at high tables, raising our champagne flutes, Moscow Cooper Mugs and wine glasses to acknowledge successes and salute each other.

Titus Moye Photography Left: Altrichia Cook, Right: JaDacy Shepard

This year, one popular brand and #GirlBoss favorite that has been commonly found in flutes, Moscow Cooper Mules and wine glasses is Moskato Life Wine. Bubbly and refreshing, Moskato Life is the perfect combination of light carbonation and sweetness. Now available at 10%ABV in three crisp flavors: Peach, Strawberry, and Rose.

Moskato Life drinks smooth and sparkles as bright as the toast makers themselves. This beverage is the perfect complement to any moment and its mission spills far beyond wine glasses. Moskato Life empowers its consumers to salute and celebrate life to the fullest day in and day out. Uniquely, Moskato Life engages with consumers using the #Toastinglife hashtag on social media and platforms. “All of us have a big goal in mind: whether it’s landing a dream job, buying that perfect house, or going on a trip we spend months saving up for. When we accomplish our goals, we celebrate. But sometimes, it’s the small wins on the way there that matter even more. Moskato Life is there to toast to any occasion, big or small, because even the simplest moments in our life are worthy of celebration,” – says Jenna Shklyar, VP of Marketing at Phusion Projects.

Around the globe, women and millennial #Girlbosses have been on a winning streak! Yass! Moskato Life makes celebrating wins an experience; making it even more enjoyable to sip to successes as well as making a toast to accomplishments that lie ahead! “Our brand is the perfect way to cheers to the weekend and bring women together commending one another on life accomplishments. As the National Manager of Moskato Life, we have worked hard to evolve our brand identity to embody all things women empowerment and unity! We want those sipping our brand to empower, uplift and encourage one another.” - Errin Jackson, Moskato Life National Manager. We caught up with some millennial women that love Moskato Life and asked them to share moments of 2017 that had them #ToastingLife!

Altrichia Cook, is an award-winning fashion designer and entrepreneur. Her brand, Allusions by A.Lekay Swimwear, has graced covers of Cosmopolitan Magazine and she has served as influencer in activations with brands including Maybelline New York and Verizon Wireless. She has also been honored by Girl Scouts of America and as Business Woman of the Year. We asked her what Moskato Life’s #ToastingLife vision means to her and she was excited to share! “To know that any brand has a mission and vision that empowers consumers like me makes me want to support them even more. When I saw that Moskato Life encourages us to celebrate little and big wins, as well as the fact that it tastes so good, I made up in my mind, that this would be my official wine to sip to my successes!” Toasting Life to me simply means to celebrate life. As a fashion designer, entrepreneur, mentor, mom, and fiancé, I am so busy multitasking regularly, that I don’t always stop to celebrate my wins! Toasting Life reminds me to do that whether the wins are successfully tackling things off my wedding to-do list, having Nicki Minaj grace the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine wearing my designs or managing to have dinner ready by 7pm. Each moment that I make it happen, is considered a win! No matter how big or small the win may be, it is one that you can cheers to! Cook serves and mentor, community leader and influenceHER to young girls and women through her platforms of fashion, entrepreneurship. She empowers them to always choose success as their only option, no matter the challenge.

Celebrity makeup artist and fashion stylist, JaDacy Shepard is also the owner of Pinup Cosmetics. Pinup Cosmetics features classic – Hollywood inspired, long-lasting lip colors that indulge in the luxury of matte, sheer, satin, and silky finishes. Shepard encourages women and youth through beauty and fashion. Her talents and creativity has landed her work in mentions on BET networks and in major collaborations that include New York Fashion Week, campaigns with Reebok, recognition as Makeup Artist of the Year, and being named a favorite brand by Sheen Magazine. Shepard has celebrated many successes that have been toast worthy. Her take on #ToastingLife means “staying encouraged to keep going no matter your circumstances, knowing that your goals are achievable no matter how long it takes & just staying faithful to what you want.” As a millennial #GirlBoss, she is committed to her vision of fostering unity and confidence in young women to enable them to live purposefully.

With the countdown clock already ticking to 2018, Cook plans to take the new year by storm! Her plans include celebrating Allusions by A.Lekay Swimwear’s 5th anniversary, sales growth, influencer campaigns, becoming an author, being a part of the 2018 Essence Festival speaker lineup, and her marrying the love of her life! Shepard is also planning for an amazing 2018! With it also being Pinup Cosmetics 5 year anniversary, she has plans of a new collection, influencer campaigns and major brand collaborations.

Business News Daily has predicted that entrepreneurs and millennials will ignite 2018 with a bang! Cook and Shepard plan continue achieving goals and making it happen in 2018, creating toast worthy moments and celebrating their wins - big or small; #ToastingLife.

