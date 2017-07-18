Sisqo Remade The 'Thong Song' And It's Sexier Than Ever Before

This news is scandalous.

Sisqo shook things up Tuesday by releasing a remake his iconic 1999 single “Thong Song,” and it’s better than anyone could have imagined.

The 41-year-old artist paired up with a Norwegian DJ trio JCY to remake the song with a more modern beat.

And — if you can believe it — it’s so much hotter.

″I’ve been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of ‘Thong Song’ and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did,” Sisqo told BuzzFeed. “I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti.”

Baby, move your butt.

Honestly, the biggest change is the lack of epic stunts in the new video version. Sisqo told BuzzFeed that he filmed the video after dislocating his ribs and had to learn new, safer, moves quickly. But don’t worry, even with all the changes, the legendary lyrics are the same.

Yes, she still has dumps like a truck. And no, that doesn’t mean what you think it does.

“So, ‘she had dumps like a dump truck’ is, like, when girls do a booty dance move and they look back at their butt,” the artist told HuffPost last year. “She’s like a dump truck back-back-backing it up.”