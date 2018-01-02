Six Perfect Albums

WARNING: what follows is a very brief preamble that has nothing to do with the blog’s advertised content. I generally despise reading such things, so if you’re like me, just go ahead and skip down to the break, where it say “The Blog.” Don’t worry, those of you reading on phones. It isn’t far.

THE PREAMBLE

Normally, I write about movies. It’s really the only thing I know anything about. But when HuffPost switched their contributor platform last year, it kind of opened up lots of new possibilities. Since the site rarely promotes any of the blogs created by its thousands and thousands of contributors, unless the writer has his own strong network of social media promotion (which given my age and technical stupidity, I do not), it’s highly likely that only a handful of folks will ever even see this. So I figure, what the hell. Today, with no particular expertise, I’ll write about music. Normally, I’d just post something like this on FaceBook, thereby merely bothering my own friends. But this got pretty long, and well, I don’t hate my friends that much. So here it is — my form of saying to my friends, “Hey, here’s something we could chat about.” Blogging as a substitute for actual social interaction.

Thus ends the preamble. Now, onto the blog.

*****************************************************************************************************************

THE BLOG

Ever wonder why Bruce Springsteen felt compelled to include “The Angel” and “Mary, Queen of Arkansas” on his first major album?” Please forgive me if you are a fan of either of those slow ballads, but I can’t bear to listen to them. They mar what would have otherwise been one of the greatest debut albums of the rock era. And the Boss is by no means alone. “Compton’s N the House” and “Something 2 Dance 2” keep NWA’s “Straight Outta Compton” from similar stature. The Squirrel Nut Zippers were rolling along splendidly on their 3rd major release “Perennial Favorites” until they reached the end and included “It’s Over.” Perfection blown.

Here, then are six perfect albums. I want to distinguish between “perfect” and “best.” Though similar, the two designations are not interchangeable. For instance, I think the greatest album of the rock era is the third album by The Clash, “London Calling.” The massive double disk is so full of brilliant songs that it transcends a few subpar moments. By the time we reach the 4th side (in old-school, LP terminology), some of the songs get a little bit redundant and since the earlier versions are superior, tracks like “Lover’s Rock” and “Revolution Rock” play as minor letdowns.

There are no such letdowns on the following six albums.

“John Prine” by John Prine (1971)

OK, so he doesn’t get much credit for a clever title, which is surprising given the witty brilliance of the lyrics throughout this debut album. Want to know just how good this collection is? His first label, Atlantic Records, released a greatest hits collection from the four albums he recorded for them prior to 1976. There were four tracks from the self-titled album, and they did not include iconic numbers like “Angel From Montgomery” or “Paradise.”

Best Known Song: No single from this album was a hit, but Bonnie Raitt’s 1974 recording of “Angel From Montgomery” would make that mournful love song among Prine’s most beloved.

Personal Favorite: “Paradise” is both upbeat and tragic, and its lyrics resonate today as much as they did almost 50 years ago.

Hidden Gem: “Six O’Clock News,” a live performance favorite, is a coming-of-age, small town Greek tragedy, all in under three minutes.

“Pretzel Logic” by Steely Dan (1974)

I know, all you Steely Dan fans just love “Aja.” Well I don’t. Enough said. This is Dan’s best album. It was the last one before band leaders Donald Fagen and Walter Becker abandoned their original line-up and largely withdrew from touring. Though they would still create very good music, I have always kind of thought that the exposure to others made their music sharper. This album is the consummate blend of creative musicianship, cryptic lyrics and songs that could be both soft and edgy at the same time.

Best Known Song: “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” was the big hit, making it all the way up to number 4, the band’s highest-charting single ever.

Personal Favorite: I am generally not a fan of soft rock, so that fact the I think so highly of “Any Major Dude” ought to tell you something.

Hidden Gem: “Charlie Freak” is a slow gallop of tragedy that helps broaden the scope of pop music.

“My Aim Is True” by Elvis Costello (1977)

Declan Patrick MacManus had the look and the sound and the attitude of the classic punk rockers screaming their way into pop culture in the mid-late 1970s. But as Elvis Costello, he showed off so much musical innovation and verbal genius that he quickly separated from the pack. It was all there on his debut. You know an album is perfect when, despite a cluster of formidable hits, you begin constantly humming the B sides.

Best Known Song: “Watching the Detectives.” Such a great bass line. And the movie imagery makes it a likely choice for my personal favorite, but since I am mentioning it here, I’ll opt for…

Personal Favorite: “Mystery Dance.” I came this close to lip synching this song for a talent show in college. I sometimes wonder how my life would have turned out had I gone through with it.

Hidden Gem: I have rewritten lyrics in my head to “Waiting for the End of the World” so often that I think I deserve writing credit.

“And Out Come the Wolves” by Rancid (1995)

19 tracks, all about two and a half minutes long. Some punk traditionalists rue the pop punkification of the ‘90s, but Rancid’s blend of high energy hooks is almost impossible to dislike. And though my son will not speak to me for excluding Blink 182’s “Dude Ranch” for this particular spot, what can I say. I’m just a Rancid kind of guy.

Best Known Song: “Time Bomb” is a perfect distillation of the pop punk ethos.

Personal Favorite: “The 11th Hour” “Roots Radical” is ever-so-slightly more catchy, but I love the message of “11th Hour.” Self-empowerment actually runs through a decent amount of punk music, though it often isn’t viewed that way.

Hidden Gem: At 3:05, “Junkie Man” is one of the longest tracks on the disk. But even at that titanic length, it still holds up. And as a bonus, the punk cover band Manic Hispanic’s reworking of “Ruby Soho” is loads of fun.

“Get Away From Me” by Nellie McKay (2004)

Another debut. This massive 18-track double disk careens from torch songs to hip-hop with a vengeance. It attacks the patriarchy and tosses off literary references too rapidly to track. I admit that until recently I would not have included this album because of the track “Baby Watch Your Back,” which I thought did not live up to the other 17 songs, and thus, rendered the whole thing “imperfect.” But lately, I have listened with new ears and have found room for that song in my heart. And I’m glad I have such an open mind, because McKay is so otherworldly talented that she deserves all the recognition she can get.

Best Known Song: Though none of these singles were hits, I suspect the aggressively adorable “The Dog Song” is her best known.

Personal Favorite: “Sari,” an epic – one of the best feminist-oriented songs in modern music.

Hidden Gem: In a disk full of hidden gems, “Ding Dong” finds that magical blend of catchy song-crafting and thought-provoking lyrics at which McKay is so damn good.

“All the Little Lights” by Passenger (2012)

Possessing one of the most unique voices in modern pop rock, Michael Rosenberg (AKA Passenger) blends traditional British Isle folk with among the most heartfelt confessional lyrics being sung today. If that sounds a little too heavy for you, just listen to any of the catchy tunes on this disk and you will be instantly converted.

Best Known Song: “Let Her Go” won awards all over the world.

Personal Favorite: “Staring at the Stars” I admit it is almost impossible for me to choose a favorite here so the lyric “Who needs love when you’ve got silicone and strap-ons” seals the deal.