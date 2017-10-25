Six Stories Every Leader Should Be Able To Tell

What Does Storytelling Have To Do With Leadership?

Despite strategic storytelling being the current business buzz word, it still has many scratching their heads. What does storytelling have to do with job performance?

How A Woman With A Mop Had More Impact Than The CEO

I was hired by a healthcare institution to come motivate their staff. Morale was low, employees had become disengaged, and it was impacting their patient care. So they hired a motivational speaker to boost morale. I had the challenge of walking into a room full of strangers and doing what their leadership had not been able to do all year. At the last minute, due to scheduling issues, my time got cut to twenty minutes. Twenty minutes is not a lot of time to shift the culture of an entire organization in a way that has lasting impact. I pulled out the only tool big enough for the job - story. A simple story about a woman with a mop who sang while she cleaned the marbled floors of her hospital lobby. A woman in a faded cotton dress who noticed everyone who crossed her path. Whose small acts of kindness went undetected by everyone except the ones receiving them.

I watched, all throughout the day, in those cold unexpecting antiseptic corners of that hospital. And I saw sorrow meet comfort. I saw pain find healing. And I watched hopelessness find hope. All wrapped up in her faded cotton dress and comfortable shoes. That day a woman who smelled of bleach and blessings taught me what it looks like to serve, and showed me that we are all storytellers of our brand - whether we hold a stethoscope or a mop. Sometimes we may be the only hope they see.

Nobody moved while I told the story. Nobody texted. Nobody talked to their neighbor. They were locked in to every word I was saying. Because I was telling their story. I was proving their value instead of just telling them their value. I was honoring their story. As I was leaving, a gentleman came up to me with tears in his eyes and said, “Thank you. I just want you to know that I’m that woman with the mop. And nobody ever tells me that my job matters. Until today.”

That’s the power of strategic storytelling. Story is the strongest tool you have when it comes to influencing people in a lasting way. And leadership is all about influence.

Before I list the six most important leadership stories, let’s make sure the dots are connected - that you understand why the tool works. As with any tool, understanding how it works and when to use it, is critical.

Every leader shares a common goal: To get people to do what we want them to do, and be happy doing it. That makes us sales people - selling an idea, a concept, a vision, a corporate narrative - ourselves as leaders worthy of following. The cardinal rules of sales is that people buy based on emotion, based on how they feel - about you, what you’re selling, and themselves. Therefore, influence is emotional.

We have two methods of influence - words and actions. When it comes to our words, what we say matters, but how we say it matters more. Data does not have the ability to move people. Only story can. We must be able to frame what we’re selling in a way that gets deep into the heart of our listener - where emotion reigns.

Story makes the emotional connection between you, your message, and the listener. It’s the difference between telling people what to do, and making them want to do it. The difference in manipulation and motivation.

Six Stories Every Leader Should Be Able To Tell

Stories can be used in countless ways to influence others, but there are some common stories that every leader should have in their tool bag if they want to have maximum influence.

Who Am I Stories: These are stories that allow your listener to see you as a real person they can relate to. The best types of stories aren’t about what you’ve done and all you’ve accomplished - but stories that show where you messed up. Stories that show you’ve been where they’ve been and can relate to the pain they are experiencing or the desire they seek. Why Am I Here Stories: These are stories that show what this means to you, and why this matters to you personally. What’s Our Vision Stories: These are stories that illustrate the common collective story that you want your organization to embrace. This is the bigger picture story. Teaching Stories: Teaching is best done when stories can illustrate the point. It’s not change your employees are afraid of, it’s being prepared for the change. Stories walk your people through the change and relieve the anxiety. Values In Action Stories: Stories that illustrate the behavior you want to model have far more lasting impact than a list of things to do. It’s the reason the woman with the mop story was so effective. I Know What You’re Thinking Stories: When it comes to influencing others, our listener often has a “yes but” response to our “pitch” - whether they verbalize it or not. When you can anticipate what their objection is, you can address it through story.