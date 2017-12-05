A 6-year-old boy’s letter to Santa is going viral for its doubtful (and somewhat nihilistic) view of Old Saint Nick.
Sarah McCammon, a reporter for NPR and parent of the aforementioned Santa skeptic, posted her son’s hilarious takedown on Twitter.
“My 6yo Santa skeptic was told to write a letter to Santa at school. So he did...” she wrote.
The letter reads:
Dear Santa,
I’m only doing this for the class. I know your notty list is emty. And your good list is emty. and your life is emty. You dont know the trouble Ive had in my life. Good bye.
love,
Im not telling you my name
McCammon said in an interview with Reuters that the “trouble” her son says he’s had in his life is just a reference to his older brother beating him at video games.
Parents on Twitter loved the letter and chimed in with tales of their own children doubting Santa:
McCammon said that she tells her children that Christmas presents come from real people and that Santa is simply a “fun story.”
“We’ve encouraged them to keep the truth about Santa to themselves at school,” she told Reuters. It sounds like a few more kids in her son’s class might have a different view of Santa after this letter.