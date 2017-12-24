WEIRD NEWS
12/24/2017 08:01 am ET

Sketchy Holiday Photos That Might Shatter Your Image Of Christmas

Warning: You'll never look at Santa the same way again!

By David Lohr

It’s Christmas time! Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays and check out this collection of special bizarre holiday photos. 

  • He's Coming Down The Chimney!
    Library of Congress
    This one from the Library of Congress is just plain weird.
  • North Pole Escapee?
    Kimberly Kandros
  • We'd Be Crying, Too!
    William Vanderson via Getty Images
    Jennifer Martin, age 2, was in tears during a visit with Santa at Harrods department store in London on Dec. 10, 1949.
  • We're Speechless!
  • Creepy Old Saint Nicholas
    Kirn Vintage Stock via Getty Images
    St. Nick visits with two German brothers in the 1940s.
  • Department Store Santa's Are The Best!
    Gary Moore
  • Santa Serial Killer?
    Alison Wild
  • Creepy Glasgow Barra's Santa
    Joe Prentice
    Joe Prentice sent HuffPost this personal shot that was taken some 50 years ago.
  • The Stuff Of Nightmares!
  • That's A Fake Smile!
    Suzanna Banana
  • Shhh .. She's Sleeping.
    Library Of Congress
    Another creepy Santa from the Library of Congress archives.
  • Creepy Pennsylvania Santa
    Keith Stump
  • He's Got A Twinkle In His Eye!
  • Can't Have Christmas Without Krampus!
    Corbis via Getty Images
    Krampus accompanies Santa Claus on his Christmas. However, instead of toys, he brings lumps of coal and twigs for evil children.
  • Do You Wanna Play A Game?
  • Attack Of The 50-Foot Santa!
    Sivaram V / Reuters
    A bizarre Santa Claus statue seen on a beach in the southern Indian city of Kochi in December 2012.
  • Peekaboo, I See You!
  • Sucker Swiper
    Delaine Derry Green
    HuffPost reader Delaine Derry Green from Birmingham, Alabama, does not look too impressed with Santa in this photo from the 1970s.
  • Santa Sausage, Anyone?
  • Creepy Nick-Nack
    Willrow_Hood via Getty Images
    A vintage Santa Claus decoration ... we think.
  • Does This Santa Make You Wanna Buy A Tree?
  • He Knows When You're Awake ...
  • Dead-eyed Santa
    Kate Pote
    "This guy is totally creepy," Kate Pote said of her childhood photo with Santa.
  • We Love Her Mom!
  • Creepy...
    Contributed
    At least the kid is not crying!
  • Zombie Santa?
  • Grumpy Santa
    Jessica Ziparo
    Jessica Ziparo sent in this photo of her son Zane.

    "Santa had never held a child before ... note the hands and frown," she said.
  • Santa?!?
  • She's Not Feelin' It
  • Wonder If Anyone Dared To Cross?

Send David Lohr an email or follow him on Facebook and Twitter

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

David Lohr
Senior Crime Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Christmas Santa Claus Santa
Sketchy Holiday Photos That Might Shatter Your Image Of Christmas

CONVERSATIONS