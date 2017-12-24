Sketchy Holiday Photos That Might Shatter Your Image Of Christmas

It’s Christmas time! Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays and check out this collection of special bizarre holiday photos.
North Pole Escapee?
#CreepySanta looks like he just escaped from jail and is plotting my murder. How did my mom stand by and allow this picture to happen?! #Christmas #BadSanta pic.twitter.com/rQzSebPDJH— Kimberly Kandros (@KimberlyKandros) December 3, 2017
Santa Serial Killer?
Here's one for the Creepy Santa Files!!! Me, at age one and a half being terrorized by Santa the Serial Killer. Gotta love my ears! pic.twitter.com/56ZmOFSKWN— Alison Wild (@awildart) December 9, 2017
That's A Fake Smile!
#WhenIWasaLittleGirl Santa scared the crap out me but I acted brave now I realize he was just creepy looking 🎅🏼 😳🎄 pic.twitter.com/U0hdgjgwx4— Suzanna Banana (@rtwosweetooth) November 25, 2017
He's Got A Twinkle In His Eye!
Wondering why mum let her children near this guy #CreepySanta 🎅🏻🎄#MerryChristmasEveryone pic.twitter.com/96dcZ7iqsD— Zee Townsend (@zulema_townsend) December 24, 2016
Do You Wanna Play A Game?
Return of the Christmas tree means...the return of creepy Santa. He's watching..always watching. pic.twitter.com/GQdVy9zn6R— Ya know, Resist (@AliciLee) December 3, 2017
Peekaboo, I See You!
Don’t know what kind of Santa this is #creepysanta pic.twitter.com/OuuZBA2Vcc— eline (@eline_TS) November 17, 2017
Santa Sausage, Anyone?
Found this the other day, 49 years ago today I was taunted by a creepy Santa holding what appears to be a wrapped sausage roll just out of my reach. Anyone else met a strange Santa? #creepysanta pic.twitter.com/7nxndZ2lTO— Dan (Michael) Smith (@dansmith666) December 13, 2017
Does This Santa Make You Wanna Buy A Tree?
He’s back, y’all! #MHT #CreepySanta pic.twitter.com/LZH4HcoHYu— Will Stewart (@W_Stewart) November 19, 2017
He Knows When You're Awake ...
#CreepySanta is creeping... pic.twitter.com/s62GCCEEaj— Donna Pursifull (@DonnaPursifull) December 10, 2017
We Love Her Mom!
My mom has this super creepy Santa and she knows I hate it, so she has been sending me photos.. and I don’t know how to feel pic.twitter.com/A4UQVRNqof— santa (@sruhwolsky69) December 8, 2017
Zombie Santa?
#creepysanta #creepychristmas #horror #umnope pic.twitter.com/OlAEL7LXNv— Zmbeegrl_13 (@Zmbeegrl13) December 11, 2017
She's Not Feelin' It
Is it just me or this Santa pretty creepy looking? 😬🎅🏻 #happyholidays #creepysanta pic.twitter.com/pjS1nGJd6B— Avi Lake (@Avi_Lake) December 11, 2017
Wonder If Anyone Dared To Cross?
Okay archives, we know you have them... Can we challenge other sites to share their #creepysanta pictures? We're looking at you @BytownMuseum @TorontoArchives @WRegionMuseum @museum101 #museum101 pic.twitter.com/UpcW0VzeYU— Oshawa Museum (@OshawaMuseum) December 13, 2017
Hide-And-Seek
Creepy Santa.....can i get some retweets.... #creepysanta pic.twitter.com/HuByoO5CZx— Kevin Carlson (@halfblindguy) October 28, 2017
