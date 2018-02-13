SPORTS
Olympic Skier Fabian Bosch Catches Sweet Hang Time In Viral Escalator Stunt

Swiss skier Fabian Bosch is one to watch during this Winter Olympics. Well, his Instagram feed is at least.

The 20-year-old is clearly having the time of his life at the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea ― if the amusing videos and photographs that he’s sharing online are anything to go by.

On Monday, Bosch caught some serious hang time with this escalator stunt:

American Olympic champion skier Lindsey Vonn approved:

Bosch earlier teamed up with Swiss hockey player Philippe Furrer for some amateur bobsledding:

And here he is, perched on top of the Olympic Rings:

It’s probably best not to imitate any of Bosch’s antics. Remember, he is a professional:

Catch Bosch competing in the men’s ski Slopestyle event on Sunday.

