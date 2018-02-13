Swiss skier Fabian Bosch is one to watch during this Winter Olympics. Well, his Instagram feed is at least.

The 20-year-old is clearly having the time of his life at the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea ― if the amusing videos and photographs that he’s sharing online are anything to go by.

On Monday, Bosch caught some serious hang time with this escalator stunt:

American Olympic champion skier Lindsey Vonn approved:

I 100% want to find this guy and this escalator and try to do this! I think I could get on the podium! https://t.co/eC6OHH4yVO — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 13, 2018

Bosch earlier teamed up with Swiss hockey player Philippe Furrer for some amateur bobsledding:

And here he is, perched on top of the Olympic Rings:

It’s probably best not to imitate any of Bosch’s antics. Remember, he is a professional: