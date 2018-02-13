Swiss skier Fabian Bosch is one to watch during this Winter Olympics. Well, his Instagram feed is at least.
The 20-year-old is clearly having the time of his life at the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea ― if the amusing videos and photographs that he’s sharing online are anything to go by.
On Monday, Bosch caught some serious hang time with this escalator stunt:
American Olympic champion skier Lindsey Vonn approved:
Bosch earlier teamed up with Swiss hockey player Philippe Furrer for some amateur bobsledding:
And here he is, perched on top of the Olympic Rings:
It’s probably best not to imitate any of Bosch’s antics. Remember, he is a professional:
Catch Bosch competing in the men’s ski Slopestyle event on Sunday.
