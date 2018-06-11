2,505 Women In Ireland Break World's Skinny-Dipping Record

There was a wave of excitement at Ireland’s Magheramore beach this past weekend ― and that’s the naked truth.

That’s because 2,505 women banded together to break the Guinness World Record for “largest skinny-dip,” as part of an event to raise money for a local cancer charity, according to UPI.com.

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters A record 2,505 women skinny-dipped near Wicklow, Ireland, on Saturday.

The previous record of 786 people was set in March 2015 in Perth, Australia.

This record attempt was more impressive because it had three times the participants even though the water was a chilly 53 degrees, according to Reuters.

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters

One participant, Deirdre Betson, said the collective clothing-optional event was a game changer for her.

“Oh, my God, it was amazing. I have never been naked in front of anybody before, except my husband, and it was brilliant and bracing. It was great craic,” Betson told Reuters. “We are all different shapes and sizes and ages, and it was just super.”

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters

Organizer Dee Featherstone created the “Strip and Dip” six years ago. She decided to start it after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.

“I contacted some friends and family . . . and told them, ‘I only have one boob and I’m bald, so what’s your excuse?’” she told The Irish Times. “Sixty of us did the first one, and last year’s event grew to 200 women.”

The annual event is open to women cancer patients and survivors, and to women who have been otherwise affected by cancer.

“It’s basically giving a big ‘feck you’ to cancer. For those who have cancer, they’re taking ownership of their bodies again,” Featherstone said before the event.