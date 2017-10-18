Skip Bayless's Tweet About Gordon Hayward's Injury Stirs Outrage

There’s always that one guy.

Many NBA fans and players sent well wishes to the Boston Celtics’ Gordon Hayward after he broke his ankle in gruesome fashion during Tuesday’s opening-night game against the host Cleveland Cavaliers.

But Fox Sports 1’s Skip Bayless took a different approach.

At first he acknowledged how “awful” the injury was, but then he sent this:

If Gordon Hayward is gone, maybe for the season, LeBron's path to losing a sixth finals gets even easier. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2017

Yeah, the way-too-soon analysis leading to LeBron James ticked off many, including NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay.

You’re a clown for that tweet after a man gets hurt with a potential career ending injury! Shit bigger then basketball! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) October 18, 2017

Really? You are a heartless Clown. Go paint your face! https://t.co/1HYNPwdw7T — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) October 18, 2017

Journalist to journalist, I have no words. It's only a game. Those are real human beings. — Mark Aumann (@Mark_Aumann) October 18, 2017

You're really a sensationalist jerk Skip. Hope the attention you get from this is enough.. it wont be. It wont ever be. Shannon > you — Sean Grandillo (@seangrandillo) October 18, 2017

Jesus Skip could have waited to the AM. — Robert Littal (@BSO) October 18, 2017

some how some way, a man breaking his leg always ties back to LeBron...🤦🏽‍♂️ — Jon $wavyy (@yrn_jon_swavyy) October 18, 2017

Literally dude you are by far the most despicable sports media person on the planet — Pete Pistone (@PPistone) October 18, 2017

Here’s the injury, if you can stomach it.