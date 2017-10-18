Skip Bayless's Tweet About Gordon Hayward's Injury Stirs Outrage

There’s always that one guy.
Many NBA fans and players sent well wishes to the Boston Celtics’ Gordon Hayward after he broke his ankle in gruesome fashion during Tuesday’s opening-night game against the host Cleveland Cavaliers.
But Fox Sports 1’s Skip Bayless took a different approach.
At first he acknowledged how “awful” the injury was, but then he sent this:
Yeah, the way-too-soon analysis leading to LeBron James ticked off many, including NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay.
Here’s the injury, if you can stomach it.
Cleveland won the game, 102-99.
