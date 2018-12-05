Two Marine pilots have been disciplined for making a penis-shaped flight path over the skies of Southern California in October.

But officials said the two pilots, whose names were not released, will be allowed to keep their wings, according to the Marine Corps Times.

“Two Marine Corps aviators were administratively disciplined following the completion of an investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding an October 23 irregular flight pattern that resulted in an obscene image,” Maj. Josef Patterson, a spokesman with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, told Marine Corps Times.

The Marines did not release details of the punishment given to the pilots because the discipline was administrative in nature, according to The Hill.

The pilots, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, first aroused controversy after they flew the phallic flight pattern in their T-34C.

The flight pattern went viral after it was picked up by radar and shared by the Twitter account Aircraft Spots.

Somebody needs to have a word with the crew of US Navy T-34C 160937 SHUTR91 out of MCAS Miramar 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WgrgkKzRln — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) October 23, 2018

The pilots were disciplined in early November, pending an investigation into the incident, according to the Marine Corps Times.

But they aren’t the first military pilots to go off half-cocked. In November 2017, a Navy crew was disciplined after it made giant sky drawings of penises while flying over Okanogan County, Washington.