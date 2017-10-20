Sky Trails, Stranger Things 2 And Beyond: Conversations With David Crosby, Allee Willis, And Renaissance's Annie Haslam

STRANGER THINGS SEASON 2 ALBUM PREVIEW/EXCLUSIVE

Stranger Things 2 album artwork Stranger Things 2 - Original Music By Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

Lakeshore Records, in conjunction with Invada Records, share an exclusive album preview of snippets of tracks from Stranger Things 2—Original Netflix Series Soundtrack. The release for Season 2 of the series is again composed by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (of S.U.R.V.I.V.E.) and contains 34 all new synth-heavy compositions. Lakeshore Records and Invada Records will co-release the soundtrack digitally on all platforms today with a vinyl and cassette release forthcoming. Netflix will debut Stranger Things 2 on October 27 and the duo also will perform the score at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles November 8. All ages, doors open at 8pm.

David Crosby's Sky Trails album artwork David Crosby / Sky Trails

A Conversation with David Crosby

Mike Ragogna: David, you mentioned recording your new album Sky Trails a little during your last interview with me.

David Crosby: Yeah, I was already working on it the last time we spoke.

MR: Your previous albums seemed more solo acoustic though this album feels more like a band project. Was that the intention?

DC: That was a deliberate choice. Here's what happened. When I went to make Lighthouse, by asking Mike League to produce—he being the bandleader and composer for Snarky Puppy—I thought, "Okay, I'm hiring a master craftsman with a gigantic toolbox. I said that to him and he said, "Yeah, well, we could go that route, but truthfully, man, I really loved your first solo record and I would love to go that direction"; acoustic guitars and vocal stacks, which of course, is right smack in my wheelhouse. I said, "Okay, sounds good to me. Let's do it." James and I have already got an established thing from Croz and from CPR and all the Crosby/Nash, Crosby/Stills/Nash, Crosby/Still/Nash/Young things we did. He and I are jazzers and we definitely go for mostly a bigger sound, though not entirely. There are two pretty much acoustic things on the record—Joni Mitchell’s “Amelia” and "Home Free" at the end. Our general sound is bigger and jazzier. That's our natural place.

MR: "She's Got To Be Somewhere" is probably the track that makes that point the most obvious.

DC: Yeah, it's very Steely Dan-ish because we both love them. We always have.

MR: Was that a little nod or was it unconscious?

DC: Unconscious. Just went that direction naturally.

MR: Before we leave Steely Dan, you knew the late Walter Becker, right?

DC: Yeah, distantly. I know Donald much better. I feel bad, man. These guys made my favorite records. When I listened to Revolver and Sgt. Pepper's..., I never thought I would hear another record I liked as well. Then Joni made Blue. [laughs] That upped the bar. Frankly, there are a series of records and two of them are Steely Dan records—Aja and Gaucho—that are in my top five of life. They're up there with Blue for me and that's really saying some s**t.

MR: I remember you couldn't escape Steely Dan and Crosby, Stills & Nash in downtown New York cafés and clubs.

DC: Good. [laughs]

MR: There's a conceptually complicated song on Sky Trails called "Curved Air" that I can’t figure out. Please can you go into that one a little for me?

DC: It's very difficult for anybody to decipher. It's about a guy getting blown up in Afghanistan. He's getting blown across a road and into a wall by an IED. The “curved air” is that circular blast front that comes out of an explosion. It's a very strange set of words. What it deems to do musically—it's the most adventurous thing on the record and really, crazy good. Here's the real shocker. Ask me who played that flamenco guitar.

MR: Who played that flamenco guitar?

DC: Nobody. That's not a flamenco guitar. It's a keyboard. That's James.

MR: Ha! It sounded so authentic!

DC: I can't believe he did that. Truthfully, I have no idea how you can manipulate that, to be able to do that on a keyboard. It's beyond belief good. It absolutely sounds totally authentic but he knows a lot about flamenco because he's a deep musician and he really listens, so he got it right. I'm thrilled with that record. But the guitar part is not the most shocking part. The part you've got to listen to is the astounding bass part he played on keyboard bass. The bass part is the lead guitar of that song.

MR: Right, that’s pretty brave. David, what motivated you to write the story of "Curved Air?" Was it something in the news or a feeling in general?

DC: Something in the news. James and I have both been moved by that stuff. We wrote "Morning Falling" on Croz about a drone strike and we wrote this one because we don't like war. We particularly don't like the fact that for every soldier that gets hurt, there are a hundred civilians who get killed who didn't do anything to anyone. We are pretty strongly anti-war, and that's where that comes from.

MR: You must be going out of your mind right now as far as what the president has been doing.

DC: He's an idiot. He wants to do that because it makes people not notice what an imbecile he's being with the rest of the country and the rest of his policies. If he can beat the drums and say, "Those guys,"... It's a standard old thing. Look for a scapegoat. Anything to take your attention off the fact that he's f**king up the country.

MR: Do you think he knows it?

DC: No, no, he's a f**king infant. He's an imbecile. He's a kid, a bad kid who's never had any discipline in his life, never had a job.

MR: And the war in Afghanistan has been going on for what, sixteen years?

DC: Longest war we've ever been in.

MR: David, you're one of the archetypes of the socially-conscious songs. Overall, what do you think is going on in the country right now?

DC: The structure and systems of our government are resisting his abuse but he is doing great damage to our democracy, to our country, to our rep in the world, but that's not the worst part. The worst part is that he and the climate deniers that he has brought with him are making it so that we can't try to correct what we're doing for global warming. That's on hold until we get rid of him and we don't have the time to give up that way. We're doing a disservice to the whole human race. Not just America, not just democracy, not just our rep in the world, but the whole human race because we're screwing wit the entire globe. The entire world. That is a crime beyond belief. The guy's karma is so bad I can't believe that a piano doesn't just drop out of the sky and fall on his head.

MR: Okay, back to the record. "Before Tomorrow Falls On Love," your co-write with Michael McDonald. He's a pal and you guys have worked together in the past. What is your creative process when you work with him?

DC: Well, Michael's a very busy guy but he does live near me here. He's been a hero to me for my entire life, it seems like, ever since he's made records. I think he is one of the two best male singers in the world. He and Stevie Wonder, I would rate at the top. Nobody else is close to him. Working with him is a joy. He's a real craftsman and he loves working on the thing. He doesn't just take it for granted. He says, "Can we do this better? Is there a way we could do this better?" You work at it and that's a real joy.

MR: And the way you close out the record with "Home Free.”

DC: Great story. Do you know it yet?

MR: No, can you tell it?

DC: A town in Connecticut took this woman's house away by imminent domain. It was all she had in the world. She was a nurse. Her little ugly pink house, they took it because it was a big pharma company coming in who wanted the land to put in a shopping center for their people. They took it and she fought it all the way to the Supreme Court and lost. They bulldozed the house and then never even used the land. A friend of mine wrote a book about it called Little Pink House, and he called me and asked me, "They want to make a movie out of that, would you do a song for the movie?" So James and I wrote that song, "Home Free." It's a very emotionally-charged thing. This woman loved her home and they took it for nothing. They took it because they could.

MR: Did you ever meet her?

DC: Oh yes, absolutely. A number of times.

MR: How has she survived since then?

DC: She's still a nurse, she's still working. She's survived, she can find another place to live, but it was a truly awful thing. Anyway, it came out with a good song. We ended up having a song we like. They're trying to get it nominated for an Oscar. I doubt it, on a movie that small, but they're going to try.

MR: Best of luck with that. So you covered "Amelia," one of the most memorable Joni Mitchell songs. Not that it matters but it’s one of my favorite songs ever.

DC: Mine too, man. I've loved it for so long. I've always been a little intimidated by it, truthfully. I thought it was such a good song that I didn't know if I was good enough to sing it. I've loved it for a long time. Finally, I said, "James, try playing this and see what you think," and he did and I said, "Oh Christ, I can't resist it, I've got to try." I did it a lot simpler than Joni did, I just depended on the words and sang it as honestly as I could. Her reading of it is much more dramatic, I love what she did, man. I think it's one of the dozens of genius songs that she's written.

MR: My opinion during the last time we spoke was “Amelia” took a feminist perspective, but your read presents a bigger picture slant.

DC: Yeah. It doesn't have to be one section or the other; it's really about love and relationships. I had dinner with her last week and talked about it and she liked how I'd done it.

MR: How's she doing, by the way?

DC: She's working hard at recovering. She took a serious hit.

MR: It ended up being something akin to an aneurysm, right?

DC: Mm-hmm.

MR: With "Here It's Almost Sunset," we talked about some of the concepts in this song already with global warming. But the way that you approach the human condition in that song makes one feel pretty vulnerable.

DC: Well, hopefully. That's the truth of the matter so it's not bad to approach it that way. That song I wrote with Mai Again, our bass player, who is this wonderful discovery. Somebody found her in Stockholm, Sweden, playing bass. She was so impressive that they couldn't resist talking about her. She played the bass on that song with Michael McDonald. I sent it to her after I heard her playing and she did that bass part, which is stellar. It made me fall in love with her musically and get her into the United States, which isn't that easy these days, it turns out. Now she's in the band. When you see us live, she's the bass player.

MR: And considering our earlier conversation, "Capitol" is another huge statement. I feel horrible when I think of where we are in 2017.

DC: Well, there's a reason that this Congress has the lowest approval rating in history. It's because they have been abysmally bad. They have not done anything useful or good. In the last many years, they are totally, totally being...don't even get me started. I hate them. I don't want to hate anybody and I really hate these people. There are probably only three people in the entire Congress with a conscience. [Congress] will say anything and do anything for the most base and awful reasons. The reason they're trying to upset Obamacare has nothing to do with healthcare. It has to do with the fact that big pharma is paying them millions of dollars. These big insurance companies are paying those people millions of dollars under the table to do it. That's why.

MR: And Adelson and the Koch brothers and other big donors are in there, too, because they want their investments to pay off by destroying it and institutions like Medicaid.

DC: Exactly! That's what it's all about. It's about money. It's f**ked-up. I despise them. I could not resist writing the song. I don't like writing that kind of song. I like writing about love. I don't want to write protest songs but those people are exceeded in their awfulness only by the president, who is worse.

MR: How are you getting through this?

DC: I learned when we were fighting against the Vietnam War that I couldn't maintain full consciousness of it all the time or it would drive me into a real depression. I learned that I have to sip carefully at the information stream, to pick off the info I need but not let it overwhelm me. I have friends who are just so shocked and disgusted by it that they can't get their heads out of it. When they're not watching MSNBC, they're on Twitter or Facebook, and they're clinically depressed by it. I can't do that, the reason being that I can't function, I can't fight it, if I'm completely depressed and defeated by it. So I don't let it do that to me. I monitor the situation pretty carefully but I keep it at arm's length to the degree that I don't let it overwhelm me. I have to stay functioning, man. I have to be able to fight back.

MR: Yeah. And I imagine some of these songs on this record help you fight back.

DC: Yeah, they do. Just as war is a depressing force on the human race that drags us down and brings out the very worst in humans, music is a lifting force that makes things better and lifts human beings. That's my job. That's what I believe I'm supposed to be doing, is creating music because it's a lifting force in the universe. That's what I believe in.

MR: Beautiful. David, what advice do you have for new artists?

DC: Here's the story. New artists are having a terrible time. Why? Because we don't get any money from records anymore. Streaming killed the record business. Dead. We don't get any money from records. Neither do the new artists. Now I can pull a thousand people to a theater. It's not anything like Crosby, Stills & Nash or Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, but I can pull a few hundred people, maybe a thousand if I'm lucky, and that means I can earn a living. New kids are driving two-hundred miles to play to thirty-five people in a rented van and they might make enough to feed the band and buy gas for the van. That's it. They're having a freaking terrible time because they can't sell record one. The only records they sell are LPs and CDs that they make and sell at the gigs. That's the only place they sell any records. That's a horrifyingly bad stance for young people to be in. I try to find young people and focus attention on them. I found Joni Mitchell, I kind of found Jackson Browne. I think I've got good taste in [finding] young people, and I have looked for and found, well, Becca Stevens, an incredible singer, an incredible talent. Michelle Willis, one of the best singers I've ever run into. Snarky Puppy, a fantastic, muscular, unbelievable great jazz band. Michael League, leader of Snarky Puppy. I found these people by looking for them. I search for young people who are that talented all the time. Jacob Collier. Perfect example. Look him up on the net. He's going to make you crazy.

MR: There need to be more people like you going out there and doing the search, David.

DC: I can't do anything about those other people, I can only do anything about me, so I do it. I look for them.

MR: What's the future bring?

DC: I'm already working on writing the next record. It's going to be the Lighthouse band again. Me, Mike League, Becca Stevens and Michelle Willis.

Transcribed by Galen Hawthorne

******************************

A Conversation with Allee Willis About The “D” And More

Mike Ragogna: How did you think of this? How did this come together? And why 5,000 people? Why not 5,001?

Allee Willis: [laughs] Well, first of all, I'm sure there were over 5,001. I'm a multimedia artist in the true sense of being multimedia. I never was just a songwriter. I was everything from a songwriter, an artist, a social artist, a graphic artist... I was into multimedia and technology very early; a collector, director, producer, and primarily a party-thrower, which is the thing that ties everything I do together. This was since the eighties when this started. When I was a child star, I just wanted to be a singer-songwriter. Starting in the eighties, I realized I live a much more visual and self-expressive lifestyle than just a normal songwriter, and that in terms of expressing an idea, songwriting really only filled a small portion of what I had to say and how I wanted to say it.

MR: You seem to create involving many assets and concepts, taking a more holistic approach.

AW: Yeah, I can see the whole picture and I wanted to express myself the whole way. I'm self-taught in everything, I literally don't know how to do everything I do--not even write. I compose music and lyrics, I never learned how to play an instrument. I sold over a thousand paintings before I realized you mix colors together to get other colors. I started a social network prototype in 1991. My partner was Mark Cuban. To this day, I don't even know how to put a program in my computer and my computer is over a thousand terabytes. I'm deep into technology without knowing anything about it. But to get back to what you were saying, I'm always looking for things to do where I can express myself in a variety of mediums as opposed to, "I'm just doing songs for this one," or, "just a set for this one, but the song isn't mine." The only place I ever got the freedom to do that was when I threw parties, where I would do everything from get the concept, make all the props, design the invitations, DJ it, MC it... It was just a total expression. And because I'm a collector and my house was built in 1937 as the party house for MGM, I kind of have the perfect place to do all of it.

When it comes to Detroit, I grew up there in the golden years, 1950s, early ’60s--there was no better place in the world. That was still in my heart how I felt about Detroit. So all these years go by and all these people are saying these incredibly sh**ty things about Detroit. I always felt like I was getting personally attacked. I kept thinking, "What can I do?" I'm also a self-funded artist. I'm always funding these crazy ideas I get that link all these media together. There was no way I had money to donate, I couldn't put a statue somewhere, there was nothing I could do. So I was thinking, "What do I know that I do well, that I do differently from other people, that I could go back there and do, but that wouldn't cost me a fortune?" Now the last part of it is ridiculous, because it cost me more than a fortune because it took five years. But those two things to me were songwriting and throwing a party. I decided to write a song about Detroit and that I would go back and I would record it with anyone in the city—you had to live within the city proper, nothing outside of eight mile—who wanted to sing or play on the record. At my parties, I would always do my songs as sing-alongs. Thank God people seem to know them. So very much in the spirit of "September," because I see the reaction that people have to that song...I think if you were at a wake everyone would get up and dance. To one of my favorite collaborators at the time, Andre Alexander, I said, "Let's just try something very upbeat." That was easy, that I was going to be able to go back and teach people how to sing it on street corners. We made a demo, and my idea was to just keep recording on the demo. Every recording engineer in the world told me, "That will never work, everything going to be out of phase, it's going to be a nightmare." But to me who doesn't know how to do anything right in the first place, what the f**k do I care? I could see it working, so that's what we're going to do.

We wrote the song in 2012 and in 2013 I went back with just this crew. I had been planning it for a year but since I was doing everything myself, the locations weren't being secured and at the last minute, this little ragtag team came together. We went in and actually, over the next two and a half years, we ended up doing seventy sing-alongs all over the city, from soul food restaurants to football fields, churches, schools, even the living room in the house I grew up in. We just kept adding to it. We came back after the initial fifty sing-alongs, which happened in the first three months, and it took over a year--and this is daily. I never stopped the whole time I was doing this. It took over a year to be able to hear all of the voices, not even the instruments, in one ProTools session.

When we came back, we had five-thousand tracks, each of which had ten to two hundred fifty voices on there, and then there might be one brilliant soloist in the middle of twenty-five other people that can't really sing, so you've got to figure out, "How can we get her up?" At the same time, the idea always was for what I call a micro-documentary—essentially, a video, because a full documentary got to be too much, so that I could edit the over ten-thousand hours of footage we came back with. And I also animate. This was a way to give something positive to the city. I saw it as kind of a theme song to the re-imagination of Detroit, which was not even a clue of happening yet at that point. But at the same time, I also saw it as a great multimedia thing for me that would involve everything from music to art to animation to technology to party throwing, both at the sing-alongs and then at wherever the premiere was going to be. I just kept doing it and then more and more, people said they wanted to sing. Then, the celebrities, I did out here in LA in my studio. One person would do it and say, "Well, have you talked to..." and that person would turn me on to five other people. It just kept going. I loved it all the way through and I was tortured all the way through.

MR: [laughs] Ah, the life of a creative artist!

AW: Yeah, it is. It was so to the extreme though. It was terrifying because I wasn't working on anything else, and I was financing all of it, so the bigger it got, the more exciting it got, but the more terrifying that it got. Then me, who's probably known more than anything as this party-thrower, how am I going to pull something off when I have to have it somewhere that I don't even live? In LA, the house works for me, my collection works for me. Now I've got to find someplace to do it in Detroit and do it for that many people, because I wanted everyone who had participated in it and more to be there. Then I had this amazing thing kind of fall out of the sky when my friend Lisa Loeb, out of the blue—this would've been the tail end of 2015—called me up and said, "Do you know what the D.I.A. is?" The Detroit Institute of Arts is literally the crown jewel of Detroit. All life revolves around this place. The city had been threatened with bankruptcy and the temporary manager they brought in was threatening to sell the art collection. It was a big mess. It turned out that Lisa roomed her entire four years at college with the now-wife of the new CEO of the D.I.A. who got that job because he was credited with saving the art. If I'd been trying to do a sing-along in there, I would never get past the receptionist. All of a sudden, I'm on the phone with the CEO and we go back to Detroit and had the biggest sing-along of all there. There's this staggering room there that Diego Rivera painted. He lived in Detroit from 1931 to 1932 and it's just this gorgeous, massive 360 degree mural that now, the sing-along's happening in the middle of.

I really bonded with the CEO. His name is Salvador. He said to me pretty casually, "Do you want to throw the premiere here?" This is about a year later, when I'm done with everything but I have no money and no connections to try and get into some fancy place or big enough place to throw a party. He just casually mentions that, I leap on it, and now I'm planning this big party in the tradition that I throw parties in, only now at the D.I.A. which was perfect. If any of these people had actually been to an Allee Willis party, there's no way they're going to let me do that inside the museum. So that began another eight or nine months of trauma, of me thinking, "Oh, my God. This is my first party in Detroit. I've got to live up to my reputation," and, "They're not going to let me do any of this."

Well, long story short, they let me do every single thing I wanted to do. It was amazing. It was for over three thousand people. It took up over half of the ground floor of the museum—again, it's the fifth largest in the world—and all of my antics, which is everything from mass collaborative interactive art, which is what I consider the record. I wanted to make this fifty foot by twenty foot wall in the museum right between all the Picassos and God knows what, where I had hundred foot-long tables set up with thousands and thousands of crayons and markers and whatever and everybody made their portraits on paper plates and then answered these questionnaires with stupid questions that I came up with. Well, not all so stupid. "What's the most Detroit thing about you?" We papered the museum with these. I had a chef in the city at a one-table soul food restaurant that I'm obsessed with. There's a sandwich named after one of my songs and it happens to be right on the corner where I went to high school, so they let me bring him in and we served Boogaloo Wonderland and do sing-alongs to all my songs. I did a Motown salute with Paul Riser--not the comedian, the Motown guy. We're singing all his stuff: "Grapevine" and "Tears Of A Clown"... It was the best party I've ever thrown, which is saying a lot for me. The song and the video were so appreciated by the people of this city, I can't tell you the mix of people. It truly was all Detroiters, not just the art crowd, not just the whites, not just the blacks. It was every age, every ethnicity in the most joyous night. Also, I stayed on microphone the entire time, so everyone in every room heard all of my conversations. They heard me bitching at the sound guy, "You're playing a Philadelphia song! Get The Spinners on!" That was actually unbelievable. This girl was ten feet away from me and she came up laughing and told me that she was the daughter of one of The Spinners. So that was really good.

MR: So no Glenn Frey? Not even a teensy bit of Bob Seger?

AW: No, no! It was strictly Detroit sixties and seventies. It was the dream, the entire project, the way that it not just allowed me to express my love and belief in Detroit, primarily because of the people. Detroit gets attention now because of all the big buildings and the billionaires investing, but it's the people. It is still the most soulful population ever and the way it's allowed me to connect back with my past and with new stuff happening there right now... I think most of this next year for me, career-wise, will be there. It's just been this extraordinary experience, despite the fact that I wanted to kill myself most of the time.

MR: There was a lot of work and organization for this house party!

AW: Oh my God! I mean, so much. And you're working with people that you haven't worked with before, who you perceive to be a lot straighter than you but they came through like champs. It was extraordinary. Then I have my little team here that I travel with, two people that I work on all my stuff with. Anything that I do, even if it's a performance, it always comes out as a party. But rather than the premiere being the end, I realized this was kind of the beginning. This song is kicking it off but for a whole lot of other things I want to do here all in a mass collaborative state, this has set it up nicely.

The Color Purple musical's poster The Color Purple

MR: And it's giving back. Now that the party has been done, what happens now? What is your commitment to Detroit from this point on?

AW: I met so many people and got so many opportunities. First, a feat of perfect timing, the musical that I co-wrote, The Color Purple, is opening there. I'm going back there to host that. Opening night is a benefit for one of the schools that I work really, really closely with called Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit. Also me, Lily Tomlin and Lamont Dozier hosted a Detroit party for them at my place about three months ago, for all the Detroiters in LA. We raised like fifty-thousand bucks for them. There's also an incredible almost Motown-like complete approach to recording called Assemble Sound. This group of twenty year-olds bought a church and if they think you're good and you want to write, you want to record, you want to do whatever, they kind of put together and package all of that. I fell in love with them so on the same Color Purple trip, I'm going to be working with a bunch of those artists. I can't talk about this one until it's definite but it looks like I'm going to have a pretty major museum exhibition there of my art collection, music and storytelling. I have one of the world's largest kitsch, soul and atomic collections. The stuff that I collect, African-American, is sixties and seventies—massive afros, bell bottoms, the whole “black is beautiful” thing. That very much ties into the kind of music and period of music that got me going and that I'm still obsessed with to begin with. So that's in the works and I'm going to work very closely with Motown who's building a huge complex there, right where the two little houses are, where it all started. They pretty much own that block now, so I'm going to get very involved with that. I would love for the song to be the unofficial theme of all this incredible stuff that's happening there, so anyone who wants to use it can use it. I always meant it to be a kind of "New York, New York," although that one was official. There are so many musicians in Detroit, I think if the mayor sanctions just one song, there'd probably be a civil war.

MR: [laughs] I have a friend, Joey Del Re, who's a musician that moved to Detroit because he was attracted by the vibe of the city and felt it was a great fit with his creativity.

AW: It's an incredible place for someone like that, and for artists, especially. Originally, it was just because it was affordable, and that you could kind of get away with doing things because no one was keeping an eye on everything. But the spirit there, for music, for art, it is a “boogie wonderland” there. And it's a great community; everyone knows everyone, everyone's very supportive. There's a scene there, you know what Eastern Market is?

MR: Absolutely.

AW: Well, there's this place that's been there forever called Bert's Warehouse, and this has been kind of a Motown hang since the early seventies. Still, every single night, it could be snowing and everything, but they are barbecuing out there at midnight. People are just kind of hanging out. It's like the scene has never left the city. There are black scenes, white scenes, mixed scenes--for an artist's mentality, I don't think there's any better place to be right now.

MR: Does this inspire you to maybe get together with someone and write the book and the musical that accompanies the Detroit story?

AW: Yes, though I wouldn't phrase it as a musical. I think for me one musical is quite enough. But without strictly labeling it a musical, to do something on a larger scale than just a song and a party and a video, yes. I see this expanding into physical spaces. I always saw myself as a social director and I think most people that went to that party, that would be their comment. One person wrote a blog post that I thought captured it in a way for the kind of stuff that I'm trying to tell you. She expressed what happened in Detroit that night and how my efforts as an artist kind of allowed that to happen. It gives a really good picture of what was happening there and what the people of the city see themselves as, which is a different thing than what the billionaires who invest in the real estate see it as. Not that they can't exist together, but one's financial, one's spiritual. The greatest thing about Detroit is how spiritual it is.

MR: Maybe you could use "The D" as the jumping off point for what happens after the party?

AW: I've gotten so many messages about how inspired they were, how proud they were to be from there after people made them not feel proud. That whole message of inspiring people to be themselves, don't be afraid. There's a key line in the song: "From the ashes come the miracles." My whole theory is despite the greatest of odds, the greatest of things can happen if you have the guts and the creativity and imagination to just try. That's what was great about Detroit for all these past years. You could go there and try stuff because no one was paying enough attention to tell you you can't do it. It would be hard to do it in LA, it was would be hard to do it in New York, but Detroit, whatever you want. That, of course, is getting a little restricted now that the city is "coming back," but it is still a creative wonderland to me. There's so much space. There's this thing people said that always bothered me: "There's only one house on a block and then these empty fields." Well, Detroit is a hundred forty-two square miles, the city proper. You could take Philadelphia, Boston and San Francisco, put them in there entirely within the city limits, and you still have empty land. There are so many ways I feel like Detroit has been taken advantage of and there hasn't been anyone to stand up for them and tell them things, despite the fact of a lot of people trying.

MR: You know how Arlo Guthrie has kind of become the de facto ambassador of Massachusetts? Maybe you've kind of taken on that role for Detroit.

AW: I didn't see myself as that because there are so many musical people from Detroit but after this, I feel that way because I feel like I did it with spirit. I did it by everyone having fun. I also feel like even if you didn't go into music, there is a sense of every person born in that city since the sixties, and certainly everyone born in my generation, that you descended from musical royalty. You almost have a pedigree in soul. I know other cities feel that way but so many people have tried to take that away from Detroit and it never really left. Whatever Motown was in the sixties, that spirit and that entrepreneurship of music is still going strong there, especially with this group I was telling you about. And I'm sure there's more, I just may not know about it. This seemed to be a scene that everyone knew about.

MR: I have to ask you, what are the words in that vocalese in "September?"

AW: Badeya. You want to know what that is?

MR: Why, yes, please!

AW: Songwriters tend to have made up phrases and syllables that you just kind of naturally sing when you're first getting a melody. They're kind of your mock lyrics. Maurice White, regardless of what the song was, he would go, "Badeya." That was kind of his go-to phrase. September was the first song I ever wrote with them, and the whole time we were writing I kept saying, "We're going to put real words in there, right?" Because it was such an obvious hit to me, I didn't want these words in there that no one understood. He always said, "Yes," but somehow we never got around to it. This is even in the book that came out on him, how I was getting frantic. I was like at the point of tears at the very last vocal session. I literally got on my knees as he was singing and I was holding his thigh and begging, "Please, can't we change badeya to something?" As the story goes, I finally said to this incredibly calm, spiritual guy, "What the f**k does badeya mean?" and he, in his own words, said, basically, "Who the f**k cares?" I always say I learned my biggest songwriting lesson of my career that night. I'm putting it into my own words but he essentially said, "Never let the lyrics get in the way of the groove. If it feels good, people are going to get what you're saying." It's true. Nothing would have been better in that spot.

MR: It’s so good, even Homer Simpson sang it on The Simpsons.

AW: Oh, everyone! That song gets bigger every year, it's crazy.

MR: Allee, "Neutron Dance" is another one of your classics. When that song would come on, everyone was like, "Okay, time to drop everything and dance!"

AW: Oh, great! That, of course, was one of those bizarre Detroit things that worked out for me. That was really when I was starting to do other stuff besides write music. I was very frustrated as just a songwriter, so I was at the point where I thought, "Oh, God, I've had these few hits and now my career is over." It was me and Danny Sembello. He had never written a song before, he only got a publishing deal because his brother Michael had the number one record of the year before with "Maniac." I think my publisher was hoping that the talent was going to trickle down. He had never written before and we were supposed to be writing a song for this film called Streets Of Fire. It was a Joel Silver film. All they told us was that there was a nuclear holocaust and there was this one young couple that escaped and they were going to be on a bus driving out of town with this black doo-wop band. So already I'm like, "Oh my God, this is such a stupid movie. And I'm writing with someone who hasn't written before." When Danny walked in, the only thing I said to him was, "I only have an hour," and I literally put a timer on, so there was this tick-tick-tick going the whole time. We knew it was for a black doo-wop band, and he was a phenomenal player—he'd been in Stevie Wonder's band since he was fifteen. At that time, he was seventeen. I just said, "Play the tritest fifties bass line you can think of." He immediately started it. Very trite. I can sing a melody to anything. If your phone fell over right now, I would have a chorus. I just started singing and it was at a point where I felt like I was really stuck in my life, so I thought, "Well, nuclear holocaust, if you haven't gotten off your ass and you're not living the life you want to live, now is the time." That is essentially the message of all my stuff anyway. It's the message of "The D," definitely. We finished the song in an hour, they did not accept it for Streets Of Fire, but all of a sudden, it ends up in this movie called Beverley Hills Cop, which I have no idea has anything to do with Detroit but it's where the cop was from. Throughout half of the film, he was wearing a T-shirt with my high school on it. So that was the first time where I had this kind of crazy connection to Detroit. It ended up becoming the school song. It was unbelievable.

MR: And you tapped into your superkitsch with Pet Shop Boys, "What Have I Done To Deserve This?"

AW: That was a very prototypical version of the way I wrote, where there were all these different sections that most songwriters would have left as separate songs. But for me, because I don't know music, it was no problem linking all of those together. The one place where I couldn't figure out how to link it, that was where I started going, "What have I?" We wrote that in '84 and I always wanted to get some kind of a little rap thing in, so that's how that happened. By the way, a brand new version of "What Have I Done To Deserve This?" just came out, by an artist named ShyBoy who I'm actually on the record with. The LA Weekly has their "Best Of LA" awards, and he was just named the best solo artist. You should check that out.

MR: Sweet! Allee, apparently, you are Cosmic Woman on steroids, even better than Kevin Bacon’s seven degrees since you're connected to everything ever.

AW: [laughs] I am so ahead of Kevin Bacon, seriously. Just to tell you the level that that kind of s**t is on, I saw Otis Redding's plane crash, and three years ago, I had these kids from Miami constantly writing me on Facebook, "We really want to write with you." They finally scraped some money together, they came out, I only knew them by their rap names, but they were really great kids and we started writing together. One of them said, "You were probably really into my uncle." I said, "Who's your uncle?" He said, "Well, look at my last name." I said, "I don't know your last name," and he threw his driver's license at me; it said “Redding.” I’ve had stuff like that happening all the time.

MR: You did a little foreshadowing of this in the beginning. Think of your song "Childstar." You list how you did this and that, you knew him and her, and by now, you actually did!

AW: Oh that's true! I feel great affection for that song. And then hooking up with Jerry Ragovoy, who had done so much unbelievable stuff. I didn't know who he was when I met him. That led to my first cover, because he was producing Bonnie Raitt, and the day that I lost my record deal, one of my friends who was a big background singer had this session and she said, "You shouldn't be alone today." I was like, "I don't want to go to a recording session when I just lost my deal." “No,” she said, "You have to go." I walked in and the one person beside you that bought Childstar ended up being Bonnie Raitt. She didn't even let me sit down. She said, "Go home and write me a song." That's how I got my first cover.

MR: Streetlight’s “Got You On My Mind.”

AW: Yeah.

MR: That's wonderful. What is the quick story on "Boogie Wonderland?"

AW: Okay... I wrote that with Jon Lind. Jon had written for Earth, Wind & Fire and we just became friends because we would see each other all the time up at the office. We decided we wanted to write a disco song—this was 1978 and everyone was writing disco songs. But we didn't want to use the word “disco,” and we didn't want it to really be about dance. So we talked for a while and the night before I had just seen the movie Looking For Mr. Goodbar, with Diane Keaton. She goes to discos every night and has no sense of self so she sleeps with all these guys and one night brings home someone who we are led to believe is a serial killer. Now, no one would think that's what "Boogie Wonderland" is based on, but it is. If you listen to that verse of "Boogie Wonderland," it's about someone who has absolutely no confidence in themselves whatsoever. "Midnight creeps so slowly into hearts of men who need more than they get, daylight deals a bad hand to a woman who's laid too many bets, the mirror stares you in the face and says, 'uh-uh baby it don't work,' you say your prayers though you don't care, you dance to shake the hurt." We wanted "Boogie Wonderland" to be this state of mind that you entered at night when you forget about your dysfunctional life and you just let everything go. It actually has a deeper meaning that what most people would assume it does, and it was written about someone who was on the brink of suicide. So that's the quickie on "Boogie Wonderland."

MR: Oh my God. Uh... And were you a video director for a Heart video?

AW: Actually, I was only the art director on that. I art directed and hand-made any of the art you see in that. I did end up directing videos, but those were all done by a guy named Jeff Stein. He was known for that "You Might Think" Cars video with the fly, and also the Tom Petty Alice In Wonderland one. He would let me get away with murder.

MR: Sadly, Tom Petty just passed. Did you work with him?

AW: No, I was in such a black world at that time. I always heard he was a great guy, but I myself never got to meet him.

MR: What advice do you have for new artists?

AW: I'm actually the worst person to ask about that. I'm purely an artist and purely an independent one. I never could have told you who the president of a record company was other than Clive Davis because he was my boss out of college, my first and only job. I never knew how to promote a record, which is not helping me right now. I could tell you what it takes to be a good songwriter but there's so much more to it than just that, especially these days. I feel like I'm strictly qualified to give advice on the creative side. The one overall thing that I will say: Do not do this to make money. Do not do this to be a star. Do it because it so creatively fulfills you that you have a happy and fulfilled life. Otherwise, it is a brutal path to go down. You hear rejection a hundred more times than you hear acceptance. There's no real way of making money unless you become Beyoncé. Do it because it frees you in your life. As far as the practical, "What's the best advice on how you get a record cut?" I wish I knew.

Allee Willis, Childstar album artwork Allee Willis / Childstar

MR: So I love Bonnie’s version of your song "Got You On My Mind," oh by the way.

AW: You know, between that and Childstar you have so many points, I can't tell you.

MR: Ha, thanks! And from this point on—see what I did there—what do you want to see as a result of you and over 5,000 people making "The D?"

AW: I really want the world to know the song, I would love the song to be associated with Detroit forever. I want people to understand what an incredible city Detroit is and they can see it in the eyes and the hearts of the people through this song and video. That's what I want from that. I want people to be able to hear it. I'm still kind of a one-man machine here; I have limited resources in continuing to push it but I would love it to keep going because I think it says everything that I want the world to know about Detroit.

Transcribed by Galen Hawthorne

photo credit: r barnes photography Renaissance’s Annie Haslam

A Conversation with Annie Haslam

Mike Ragogna: Annie, having the chamber orchestra accompany you and Renaissance on your new tour must be evoking some great memories of the old days. What were those days like and how has Renaissance’s mission changed over the years?

Annie Haslam: They were wonderful and unforgettable and yes, memories are flooding back. I feel blessed to still be a part of such a unique band. Some of the many wonderful incredible experiences have been some of the most defining moments of my life. The mission of the band at this time in it's life, I believe is to take the fans on their own musical journey. Personally, I love to talk with the audience and also if I can make them laugh, that is even better. A show experience to me should be more than music, it's sharing your space and connecting to people, and maybe, what is needed at this time. Our fans are so wonderful and have been with us a very long time.

MR: How has Renaissance evolved from your perspective?

AH: The evolution of Renaissance goes back to 1969 with many changes in personnel. The music, however, progressed naturally from album to album and in a most exciting way.

MR: What goes into putting a concert with this many members together? How smooth does it run and who is helping behind the scenes? What goes into the organization?

AH: Gosh! A lot of work goes into a tour, more so for me now than any other time in my history with the band. I am now “captain” of the ship, so to speak, so all responsibility is on my shoulders. I would say that the shows run smoothly, unless there is a unexpected technical issue, but even then, everyone is very experienced and so all is always sorted out in time for the show. The band members are great to work with, we all get on so well with each other, never any arguments or any problems that can't be worked out. I have a wonderful group of people that help me pull it all together, in particular, Rave Tesar who is the keyboard player, MD and producer of the band. He was in my solo band since 1988 and was an obvious choice when Michael Dunford and I were reforming a new Renaissance. Rave is my advisor now as well as a good friend.

Esa Ahola helps with all our social media and is also a fantastic photographer, and then we have Denny Bridges who is responsible for “mixing” the sound at our shows. He used to work alongside George Martin and has mixed the band for many years, so we know it will always sound great “out in the house.” Then we have the guys who sell our merchandise, Krista Wallhagen and Kevin Mackie who deal with all merch before and after the show, both have been with us a while and are a part of the Renaissance family.

I love getting to the venues, searching out my dressing room and acclimatizing and making myself at home for the duration. Putting on a show means a long day of driving to the venue, settling in and setting up equipment, having a soundcheck, eating dinner... In my case, I have to eat after the show. So while everyone eats, I get ready for the show. Then it's showtime. After the show, I run to the dressing room, eat my food as quickly as I can, then change clothes and go out to the from of house to sign autographs. After that, it’s back to the hotel to sleep then wake up and get in the band bus and travel to the next show. In the case of Brazil, we flew every day, which was a bit more tiring. Even so there is nothing quite like performing “live” for the fans! I LOVE IT!

MR: Since synthesizers can emulate orchestras, what is the main reason for bringing the chamber orchestra?

AH: Our music is profoundly inspirational, it has great melodies and sense of dynamics. No words can describe going out onto the stages of Carnegie Hall and The Royal Albert Hall and performing with full orchestras “our music.” The sounds that made the band unique and successful will be with us again at these four shows. The chamber orchestra will add so much and take the music to a higher level.

MR: What’s happening in the studio with Renaissance these days?

AH: We are hoping to record a new album sometime in 2018, we have some music to work with but have been promoting our recent CD Symphony of Light touring Europe and most recently, Brazil and Argentina.

photo credit: Arts Live Frames Renaissance

MR: Which are your favorite albums from the old days?

AH: Thats always a difficult question because I love all of them. But I think maybe Turn of the Cards, Novella, Song for all Seasons and Scheherazade and Other Stories.

MR: How are you keeping your voice in shape these days?

AH: Well, I was very fortunate in that my voice never “dropped” and so I have kept my five octaves. I don't smoke, or do drugs, but I like the occasional glass of fine wine or french champagne. I practice at home before a tour or recording and all members of the band join me in vocal exercises before taking the stage.

MR: Annie, what advice do you have for new artists?

AH: My advice is to find your own voice. Be yourself, so many kids out there copy famous singers. I started out a bit like that. I loved and listened to Joan Baez and so I sounded like her when I first started to sing. Then I went to an opera singer who taught me to sing from my diaphragm, which allowed me to “find” my own voice and discover I had five octaves.

MR: What¹s happening after this tour and a DVD/blu-ray is released? What does the future hold for Renaissance and Annie Haslam?