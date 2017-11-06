Sleep Coaching and the Art of Baking Bread

I was never much of a chef, but I’m always up for an adventure.

That’s why, when my wife went to Israel for two weeks to lead a student tour, leaving me at home with our three kids, I thought we’d have some fun. The first Thursday night she was away, I put our baby boy to bed and told my two young daughters that they could stay up that night and help Abba bake Challah!

I mean, how hard could it be? Everyone seems to be doing it. They even have the kids do it in preschool. I could handle this. I like healthy food, so I found a recipe for some honey and whole wheat. Yum. I had all the ingredients lined up, or so I thought. Everything began smoothly. I mean, I’m not one for following directions, and having a 2 year old and 4 year old helping in the kitchen trying to crack eggs and knead dough can get a little messy, but we were off to a good start. Until it came closer to actually making the dough. It was a disaster.

I tried to substitute some ingredients. What’s the difference between baking soda and baking powder anyways? How exact do I have to be with the flour, what’s the worst that can happen? Oh boy, the 2 year old is having a melt down, better settle her into bed before she has a full blown tantrum. And by the time I got back, the dough was ruined. I mean, maybe a real professional could have infused life back into it, but not me. It was too sticky. So I added more flour, that’s what the book recommended. But it wouldn’t mix in. The dough had already formed. It got too chalky, so I added more water, but that just made it mushy. Oy vey!

I did my best, put it in the oven, and hoped for the best. My wife had always made it look so easy. But by the time it came out the oven, it was clear that it rivaled the density of iron, and it looked more like a pancake. I ate it, being the fruit of my labor and all, but my kids wouldn’t even look at it, so I bought some store-made for them and the guests.

I tried to think, where did things go wrong? I had all of the information in front of me. How come my wife tries new recipes all the time and they seem to turn out fine, but mine flopped? I came to the realization that cooking and baking are two totally different arts. Cooking is forgiving. Chicken soup to bland? Add some salt. Need more texture. Add some stock. You can always perfect it later. But baking, unless you have exactly the right ingredients at exactly the right time, the whole thing won’t go. It will all just be sitting there in the pan looking you. But you can forget about it being edible. Even if you put in yummy ingredients it’s no use. Imagine a cake missing one of it’s ingredients? Take out the eggs, oil, sugar or flour. Hard to even call it food anymore.

This same phenomenon is true in the world of sleep. Individuals who struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep need a solution. So, often times, they search high and low for the answer. They’ll read articles, view videos, speak to friends, Facebook groups, doctors, etc. They try everything, and the more it doesn’t work, the more frustrated they get. The more they start thinking that their insomnia is permanent, it has no cure.

Enter the world of sleep coaching. As a sleep coach, I know that no two solutions are alike. Everyone’s plan must be custom-fit, there is no one size fits all when it comes to the mind. It’s putting the right ingredients together, in the right combination, with the right timing. And it’s being there for our clients, making sure they are accountable every step of the way, because if one of the ingredients is left out, the whole program can be ruined. This is how we make sure that this is the last solution they will ever need. And it also gives us the confidence to offer a money back guarantee. There is no product out there on the market that offers what do, to stand behind our clients success 100%.

That’s why, when it comes to sleep, don’t accept anything less than a fully baked loaf.