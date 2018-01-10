Ryan Biddulph, Contributor
Sleeping with the Fred Astaire of Roaches in Pak Nam Pran Thailand

01/10/2018 06:26 pm ET

As I paged through one of my 126 eBooks I found a hilarious and horrifying chapter.

Hilarious in the way I paint the experience.

Horrifying because I went through the experience.

Ok; the eBook:

I Bought My Glasses in Kathmandu

Buy it for a fun, entertaining read, whether you want to circle the globe or live vicariously through me.

I guess most folks would want to live vicariously through me for this experience.

OK....on to Fred Astaire, in cockroach form.

The Fred Astaire of Cockroaches in Thailand

A tickle on my lips.

A feather on my chest.

Must have been sweat.

I thought so.

Kelli and I lived in Pak Nam Pran, Thailand in 2014. We rented a home in this sleepy village - with mainly Thai, a few expats and the odd resort or 2 - for a month, living by a small farm.

Hot, humid and sticky, this town sat on the Gulf of Thailand. I believed the tickle was simply sweat dribbling down my body. Foolishly, I turned off the air conditioning this one night because things got too chilly the prior night. The wise move; turn off the AC for a few hours, then fire that sucker back up.

Only because when the temperatures rise, the critters come out and reveal themselves.

Rarely have I see any big critter in places with the AC blasting. Not natural. Sends them heading for the hills.

Anyway, after feeling the ticklings of my sweat - I wished - I took a deep breath and realized that I must be dreaming. A delightful dream, it was. Pleasant. Peaceful. But the tickling persisted, in Dreamland. For a few seconds.

Eventually the sensation grew too strong. The forehead, the lips, my neck and then my chest. Does sweat travel north-south on a human being sleeping horizontally on a bed?

Nope.

The horror factor rose.

Right to the point where I awoke to seeing the Fred Astaire of Cockroaches tap dancing on my chest.

Turns out, Old Twinkle Toes was the culprit, doing the tarantela on my:

  • forehead
  • lips
  • throat
  • chest

He did a soft shoe all over my trunk, deftly moving left and right, north and south, not unlike a whirling dervish, doing a fabulous job covering maximum ground in minimum time, no doubt earning a perfect score of 10 from judging cockroaches everywhere.

After an initial “Holy Shit!!!!!!!!” I jumped out of bed, sweating profusely now, being stunned that a cockroach could cut a rug with such moves!

Actually I was a bit repulsed by the incident. But not entirely, as a cockroach once ran all the way up my arm while tossing out trash in Hoi An, Vietnam.

I found my footing and saw old Freddy in the center of the room. Instantly I grabbed a broom. For in the room, the cockroach would loom, until I decided to sweep him outside of the room.

I avoid killing animals unless the animal is killing me.

Anyway, the split second I secured a broom that SOB knew what I was up to.

Scurrying at the speed of light, Fred the Cockroach headed for the hills. Or for the dresser.

I spend the next 20 minute recounting the story to Kelli, who kept telling me not to recount the story, as she does not prefer living with roaches.

I went back to bed in an hour.

Yes, in the room where Freddy, likely, was still a chilling cockroach.

Far from fearless I am but Freddy didn’t scare me that much.

It takes 2 to Tango.

I’d done my dancing for the evening.

