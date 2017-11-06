Sleepless in Jerusalem - My Personal Struggle With Insomnia

I was never a good sleeper.

From a young age, I remember being very sensitive to light and sound when I went to sleep. I recall putting a piece of paper over the faint green glow of the clock on my stereo to block out any light that would distract me from slumber. Despite the fact that my parents told me they used to rock me to sleep with the sound of a loud TV right next to me, careful never to hush the room when the baby was sleeping, that skill didn’t last past infancy. When I was a kid, my mother would occasionally host late evening book club events in our home, and I distinctly remember marching in there and asking them to keep it down so I could sleep.

Thirty minutes to an hour was the usual time it took me to fall asleep on a regular basis. I couldn’t nap and trying to sleep on an airplane was a exercise in futility. When I went off to college, it was just something I dealt with. Late nights were standard and early morning waking with roommates, noise and other commotions caused me to be sleep deprived on campus on a regular basis. The worst were those large lecture halls in the afternoon. The lights go out, the air is cool, the professor in a thick accent goes on about some complicated scientific theory, I could hardly keep my eyes open! I started wearing ear plugs on a regular basis my second year in college, when my apartment was situated on a busy street corner with cars zooming by with loud music on a constant basis. The earplugs weren’t perfect, but it was better than nothing.

It’s hard exactly to pinpoint when things went from mediocre to bad in terms of sleep. My life goals were moving forward, I moved to Israel, got married. But with that I had the stresses of real life, living in a foreign country under threat of terrorism and war, on a tight budget of a Rabbincal school student. Over the years, it started taking me longer and longer to fall asleep. We were blessed with our first child, who was up all hours of the night and needed rocking for a good hour to fall asleep. Once I was up in the middle of the night, I often wouldn’t be able to go back to sleep at all.

And then one day, it happened. I couldn’t sleep at all. I had somehow just forgot how to sleep, realizing that I never really knew how to begin with. I had a small stash of sleep medication my father,, and physician in the US, had given us for travel, etc, and that was my only hope. Until it ran out. Then what? Have him Fedex more from America? I soon found out that family couldn’t even prescribe sleep medication, so I was forced to find an Israeli doctor and explain my issue. I had insomnia.

The first physician I went to, begrudgingly wrote me a prescription for another 20 pills, and told me to “Just Relax” and I’d be able to sleep fine. I’m not an angry person, but his comment filled me with rage. “Relax”, I thought? That might be easy for him to say, Dr. “I fall asleep as soon as my head hits the pillow”, but not for me. Do you know how frustrating it is not to be able to fall asleep? Do you know how debilitating it is being constantly fatigued during the day and having to try to explain that to well meaning people who don’t understand? Do you know how insensitive it is to tell someone suffering from insomnia to “Just Relax”? That’s like telling a couple who is challenged with infertility to “Just Conceive”. It’s not so easy, buddy!

All this was running through my head as a left the office. I wasn’t going back there. I refused to grovel back to my MD begging him for another months supply. I needed to find a better solution. I visited a psychologist in Jerusalem, very talented and insightful fellow, but he got me nowhere in terms of my sleep. He taught me a breathing meditation where I had to concentrate on the unity of of the letter “Aleph”, the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet. It didn’t work at all. The more I sat up in my bed trying this meditation, and not sleeping, the more frustrated and desperate I became. Maybe I was going to struggle with this forever. Maybe I was never going to fall asleep. After all, I did my research, according to the experts, insomnia is a disease without a cure. Google it, you’ll see, this is what they are telling the public.

In the point of hitting rock bottom, of seemingly having no one to turn to and no way out, spending many hours thinking as I paced through the local park in the middle of the night, wishing I was just sleeping cozily in bed like everyone else, I realized that the there must be a solution. And no one was going to find it except for me. I was reminded of the teaching in Ethics of our Fathers, “If I am not for myself, who will be for me?”. There had to be a way out, and I knew it had to come from within.

I started researching mindfulness, neuroscience, psychology, and Jewish philosophy. I tried and tested models, until I found that ingredients that worked. Not only did it work to get me off sleeping pills, I was now sleeping better than ever. Within a few months, I transformed myself from a hopeless, sleep deprived insomniac, into a person that could literally fall asleep within 1 minute of my head hitting the pillow. It was one of the most liberating transformations of my life. I couldn’t imagine what would have happened if I hadn’t gone down that path. The path of awareness that the insomnia only existed in my head. The path of mindfulness that I had the power to change my brain from the inside out. This path I call the Slumber Solution. And now it’s time to bring it to the world.