02/28/2018 06:28 pm ET

20 Gorgeous Slingbacks That Don't Look Like They Belong In Your Grandma's Closet

RIP backs of shoes ✌️
By Brittany Nims

If you’re the kind of person who would rather go barefoot than wear shoes, well, you’ll love this news.

According to our pals at Pinterest, slingbacks and mules are two of the biggest looks trending up for spring and summer 2018, and it seems like the airy styles are here to stay. If you watched any of the spring runways, you probably saw almost everything ― except the backs of shoes.

For anyone who hears the word “slingbacks” and immediately cringes, this one’s for you. We’ve rounded up gorgeous slingbacks for spring that don’t look like something you’d find in your grandma’s closet. 

Check out our 20 favorite spring slingbacks below: 

  • 1 BP Lula Block Heel Slingback Sandal
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 2 Frye Kenzie Slingback
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 3 Sorel After Hours Slingback
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 4 David Tate Norma Slingback Sandal
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 5 Rebecca Minkoff Candance Block Heel Sandal
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 6 Helena Slingback Gladiator Sandal
    Urban Outfitters
    Get them here
  • 7 M4D3 Safi Heels
    Anthropologie
    Get them here
  • 8 Bamba Europa Suede Slingback Espadrille Flat
    Urban Outfitters
    Get them here
  • 9 Steve Madden Marena Slingback Platform Sandal
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 10 Caslon Lucas Slingback Sandal
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 11 Miista Ivon Colorblocked Heeled Sandals
    Anthropologie
    Get them here
  • 12 Paul Green Lois Slingback Sandal
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 13 Madewell Ava Slingback Flat
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 14 Target dv Flaire Slingback Ballet Flats
    Target
    Get them here
  • 15 Steve Madden Rachel Platform Wedge Sandal
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 16 TOMS Leila Slingback
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 17 Seychelles Tranquility Sandals
    Anthropologie
    Get them here
  • 18 Apple Pointed Slingback Shoes
    TopShop
    Get them here
  • 19 Madewell Riley Slingback Mule
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 20 Target A New Day Valerie Espadrille Sandals
    Target
    Get them here

