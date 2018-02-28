20 Gorgeous Slingbacks That Don't Look Like They Belong In Your Grandma's Closet

If you’re the kind of person who would rather go barefoot than wear shoes, well, you’ll love this news.

According to our pals at Pinterest, slingbacks and mules are two of the biggest looks trending up for spring and summer 2018, and it seems like the airy styles are here to stay. If you watched any of the spring runways, you probably saw almost everything ― except the backs of shoes.

For anyone who hears the word “slingbacks” and immediately cringes, this one’s for you. We’ve rounded up gorgeous slingbacks for spring that don’t look like something you’d find in your grandma’s closet.

Check out our 20 favorite spring slingbacks below:

1 BP Lula Block Heel Slingback Sandal Nordstrom Get them here

2 Frye Kenzie Slingback Zappos Get them here

3 Sorel After Hours Slingback Zappos Get them here

4 David Tate Norma Slingback Sandal Nordstrom Get them here

5 Rebecca Minkoff Candance Block Heel Sandal Nordstrom Get them here

6 Helena Slingback Gladiator Sandal Urban Outfitters Get them here

7 M4D3 Safi Heels Anthropologie Get them here

8 Bamba Europa Suede Slingback Espadrille Flat Urban Outfitters Get them here

9 Steve Madden Marena Slingback Platform Sandal Nordstrom Get them here

10 Caslon Lucas Slingback Sandal Nordstrom Get them here

11 Miista Ivon Colorblocked Heeled Sandals Anthropologie Get them here

12 Paul Green Lois Slingback Sandal Nordstrom Get them here

13 Madewell Ava Slingback Flat Nordstrom Get them here

14 Target dv Flaire Slingback Ballet Flats Target Get them here

15 Steve Madden Rachel Platform Wedge Sandal Nordstrom Get them here

16 TOMS Leila Slingback Zappos Get them here

17 Seychelles Tranquility Sandals Anthropologie Get them here

18 Apple Pointed Slingback Shoes TopShop Get them here

19 Madewell Riley Slingback Mule Nordstrom Get them here

20 Target A New Day Valerie Espadrille Sandals Target Get them here