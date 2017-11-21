Slippery Stairs Is The Japanese Game Show The World Never Knew It Needed

Most of us never knew that watching six contestants trying to climb a slippery staircase could be so compelling, but here we are in the upside-down we call 2017.

An episode from a Japanese game show featuring a set of slippery stairs appeared on YouTube this week, and it has captured the internet for good reason: the display of pure athleticism, the never-ending drama, and the joy of watching people in colorful latex onesies tumble (safely) down a staircase.

can someone explain why japanese game show 'slippery stairs' hasn't made its way to our part of the world yet pic.twitter.com/cd1BHvvoKl — juan (@juanbuis) November 20, 2017

It’s unclear why the show hasn’t stormed the rest of the world. But if Twitter can make a movie starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o a reality, it’s a safe bet that “Slippery Stairs” is coming to a small screen near you.

There’s so much love for the show already:

I am now the world's biggest Slippery Stairs fan, thank you @James_Dator https://t.co/hZTZliY6wG — Claire McNear (@claire_mcnear) November 20, 2017

This Japanese game show (Slippery Stairs) deserves a TV Award for Best Drama. pic.twitter.com/uiFfb290PB — Daniel (@DannyDutch) November 20, 2017

Finally a game show that really is a perfect metaphor for life #SlipperyStairs https://t.co/5k1nQlyX4Q (via @elvis717) — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) November 21, 2017

I haven’t stopped thinking about Slippery Stairs all day — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) November 21, 2017

Oh, this is brilliant. Why can’t we have “Slippery Stairs” on @BBCOne ? pic.twitter.com/WqCuuaH5fX — Martin Montague (@MartinM_Media) November 20, 2017