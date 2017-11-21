Slippery Stairs Is The Japanese Game Show The World Never Knew It Needed

Most of us never knew that watching six contestants trying to climb a slippery staircase could be so compelling, but here we are in the upside-down we call 2017.
An episode from a Japanese game show featuring a set of slippery stairs appeared on YouTube this week, and it has captured the internet for good reason: the display of pure athleticism, the never-ending drama, and the joy of watching people in colorful latex onesies tumble (safely) down a staircase.
It’s unclear why the show hasn’t stormed the rest of the world. But if Twitter can make a movie starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o a reality, it’s a safe bet that “Slippery Stairs” is coming to a small screen near you.
There’s so much love for the show already: