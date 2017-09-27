The slow cooker has become synonymous with fall cooking. It makes hearty, soul-satisfying meals that we all begin to crave once summer comes to an end. Most people think of soups and stews for the slow cooker, or even braises, and those are great options ― but pastas are where it’s at if you want to get the most fall-appropriate meal out of your slow cooker.
That’s just what we have for you today: slow cooker pasta recipes that will comfort you from the inside out. Check them out.
