Whether you live in a four-bedroom house, or a one-room studio, we’re all looking to maximize the space in our homes. Some of us just look a little harder ― especially when we only have a few hundred square feet to start with.

When I moved from a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Chicago into a New York City studio under 300-square-feet, finding practical and trendy multipurpose furniture as well as small-space hacks became my obsession.

That’s why I’ve pulled together some of what I believe are the smartest ideas for small seating areas when you don’t have room for a couch. From floor cushions and lift-up coffee tables, to storage that doubles as a standing desk, below are 15 innovative seating area ideas for small living rooms that won’t fit a couch.

What hacks have you found to make the most of your tiny living room?