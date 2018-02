Instagram // jennirobins

Horticulturalists and houseplant lovers alike know that propagation is one of the easiest way to increase the number of plants in your home, without breaking the bank. It's the process of cutting a section of a healthy plant just below where a leaf and stem meet. Stick the cutting into a round-bottom jar that'll provide enough room for the roots to grow, and you have yourself a water plant. Not all plants can survive this way in the long term, but some of the best ones to start with are herbs like sage, lavender, rosemary and mint, which need smaller wide-bottom vases or wall-mount vases , and houseplants like English ivy, philodendron, fiddle leaf fig and spider plants.