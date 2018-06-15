HUFFPOST FINDS
13 Of Our Favorite Small-Space Storage Solutions From Ikea

Easy storage solutions for every space in your home.
By Amanda Pena

Ikea is a mastermind at making those impossible rooms in your home work extra hard for you. Whether it’s practical gadgets for the kitchen or expensive-looking finds that are actually super cheap, Ikea is one of our favorite stops for home hacks.

It’s also our go-to for small-space storage solutions. Whether you’re looking to make use of a tiny wall space, an awkward corner in your bedroom, or need some under-bed storage, there’s a solution for problem.

Below, our favorite storage finds from Ikea:

  • 1 ALEX Drawer unit/drop file storage
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/10373037/" target="_blank">here</a>.
  • 2 TROFAST Storage combination with boxes
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/S79240889/" target="_blank">here</a>.
  • 3 BRANÄS Basket
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/00138432/" target="_blank">here</a>.
  • 4 RIGGA Clothes rack
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/50231630/" target="_blank">here</a>.
  • 5 ALGOT Wall upright/shelves
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/S39903791/" target="_blank">here</a>.
  • 6 SKÅDIS Pegboard combination
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/S19216694/" target="_blank">here</a>.
  • 7 KALLAX Shelf unit
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/20275814/" target="_blank">here</a>.
  • 8 SVALNÄS Wall-mounted storage combination
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/S69184450/" target="_blank">here</a>.
  • 9 BRIMNES Wardrobe with 3 doors
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/10394718/" target="_blank">here</a>.
  • 10 BRIMNES Bed frame with storage & headboard
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/S29129601/" target="_blank">here</a>.
  • 11 HEMNES Bench with shoe storage
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/00243800/" target="_blank">here</a>.
  • 12 TRONES Shoe/storage cabinet
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/10031987/" target="_blank">here</a>.
  • 13 IKEA PS Cabinet
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/10251451/" target="_blank">here</a>.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

