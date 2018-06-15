13 Of Our Favorite Small-Space Storage Solutions From Ikea

Ikea is a mastermind at making those impossible rooms in your home work extra hard for you. Whether it’s practical gadgets for the kitchen or expensive-looking finds that are actually super cheap, Ikea is one of our favorite stops for home hacks.

It’s also our go-to for small-space storage solutions. Whether you’re looking to make use of a tiny wall space, an awkward corner in your bedroom, or need some under-bed storage, there’s a solution for problem.

Below, our favorite storage finds from Ikea:

1 ALEX Drawer unit/drop file storage IKEA Get it here

2 TROFAST Storage combination with boxes IKEA Get it here

3 BRANÄS Basket IKEA Get it here

4 RIGGA Clothes rack IKEA Get it here

5 ALGOT Wall upright/shelves IKEA Get it here

6 SKÅDIS Pegboard combination IKEA Get it here

7 KALLAX Shelf unit IKEA Get it here

8 SVALNÄS Wall-mounted storage combination IKEA Get it here

9 BRIMNES Wardrobe with 3 doors IKEA Get it here

10 BRIMNES Bed frame with storage & headboard IKEA Get it here

11 HEMNES Bench with shoe storage IKEA Get it here

12 TRONES Shoe/storage cabinet IKEA Get it here

13 IKEA PS Cabinet IKEA Get it here