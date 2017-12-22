Smaller, Nimble Companies Are At The Heart Of Innovation

“We believe that smaller, more nimble companies are at the heart of innovation but the risk that accompanies it often holds them back. We want to give smaller companies access to the same tools that big companies have to manage that risk and level the playing field.”

Flemming Bengtsen - CEO of Nimbla

Today I had the pleasure of interviewing Flemming Bengtsen, CEO of Nimbla.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I grew up with the family food wholesale business in the background. My parents refused to buy a computer for games so I used the company PC and ended up doing the first stock-take on it. I worked on the floor of an Asian stockbroker while studying philosophy starting at 6am then going to lectures and coming back in the afternoons. A month after I started the ’97 Asian crisis hit and I saw what risk really looked like! After university, I went into the relatively new field of market risk and spent the next 20 years working in derivatives and risk apart from a quick lifestyle business which I set up while recovering from a back injury. The entrepreneurial drive is hard to suppress and I started Nimbla which is the culmination of my experiences in both worlds.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Probably catching the competition trying to reverse engineer our product in a shared office space! I took it as a compliment. We are now friends and collaborate.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think what makes Nimbla stand out is that we are our own customers. My co-founder built an e-commerce company and suffered the same problems first-hand that we are aiming to solve. That is rarely the case for most insurance firms.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

If I had to choose two people who have been instrumental it would be my first angel investor Paul Savage and Chris Butcher. Paul believed in the idea and put his money where his mouth was – early. Chris gave insight into an unknown world and that gave us the confidence in what we were doing could work.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We believe that smaller, more nimble companies are at the heart of innovation but the risk that accompanies it often holds them back. We want to give smaller companies access to the same tools that big companies have to manage that risk and level the playing field.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

1. You will get some bad advice! Most people mean well and you should listen to everyone but think very carefully before acting on it. You probably know better than most and in reality very few people have been in the same situation as you are in now. If they really have done it and not just observed then hang on their every word!

2. Focus and keep it simple. As an entrepreneur you probably have tons of great ideas but you have limited resources focus. Complexity is the enemy!

3. Be careful about who you get into bed with. Once you do, commit 100% to them.

4. Don’t exist in a bubble find peers you can talk to. Sometimes just knowing you are not alone is a weight off your shoulders. It can be very lonely and it is easy to get paranoid! It probably isn’t just you – if it is then you really need to address it.

5. When the buck stops with you there will always be something that needs attention. A company takes on a life of its own and once you get proper momentum (which is what you want) you can’t stop the ride. Make sure it can operate without you even if for a short while. You must schedule ‘you-time’ otherwise it will never happen and you will burn out.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Nassim Taleb (author of the Black Swan). He writes at the intersection of two fields that have been central to my life; philosophy and risk. The concept of antifragility is at the heart of what we offer small business and it also influenced our company name!