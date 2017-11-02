“Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember,” she continued. “Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power. Do you feel powerful? With your lawyers and your networks and your die hard man-fans who call your victims bimbos? Or do you know, in your rotten gut, that you will have to lie for the rest of your life? I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again.”

In response to Bellamar’s tweets on Monday, the “Entourage” actor unequivocally denied that he behaved inappropriately with the actress, stating, “it did not happen.”

“It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen do not detract from stories that should be heard,” he told HuffPost in a statement.

Freeman has yet to elaborate further on the alleged incident with Piven in her youth and did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The actress, who starred as Tess Mercer in the final three seasons of “Smallville,” recently guest starred on an episode of “NCIS: New Orleans.”