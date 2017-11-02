Days after Jeremy Piven refuted allegations of sexual assault against him, “Smallville” actress Cassidy Freeman is calling the actor out for his “predatory behavior.”
On Tuesday, actress Ariane Bellamar accused Piven of forcefully fondling her on two separate occasions, as well as sending her “abusive” and “explicit” text messages. Bellamar has since been inundated with misogynistic attacks on social media with many blaming the actress for her own alleged assault.
Freeman came to Bellamar’s defense in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, hinting at her own troubling past with Piven, who the actress claims did something to her when she was “far too young.
“You will deny this because, sadly, she’s deniable. The backlash this woman received was horrendous,” Freeman wrote alongside a screenshot of an article about Piven quashing the allegations. “And whether or not her accusations are true, the TRUTH is I know you. I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too.”
“Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember,” she continued. “Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power. Do you feel powerful? With your lawyers and your networks and your die hard man-fans who call your victims bimbos? Or do you know, in your rotten gut, that you will have to lie for the rest of your life? I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again.”
In response to Bellamar’s tweets on Monday, the “Entourage” actor unequivocally denied that he behaved inappropriately with the actress, stating, “it did not happen.”
“It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen do not detract from stories that should be heard,” he told HuffPost in a statement.
Freeman has yet to elaborate further on the alleged incident with Piven in her youth and did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
The actress, who starred as Tess Mercer in the final three seasons of “Smallville,” recently guest starred on an episode of “NCIS: New Orleans.”
