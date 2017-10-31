Smart Business Solutions for Small Businesses: 3 Things to Do This Week

A day in the life of a small business owner would, for many, look chaotic. It can feel like there are a hundred and one tasks to complete each day, which can drive business owners and entrepreneurs to work constantly, stretching their work days from the typical eight hours to ten (or twelve or sixteen).

And while hard work can’t be sidestepped or shortcut, there are things small businesses can do in order to help relieve some of the pressure, creating systems and using technology to keep things organized, streamlined, and, at least a bit, more simple.

Every business is unique, so there is never a “one-size-fits-all” approach that is 100% foolproof or perfect. But, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t solutions that every business owner can find useful.

Below are three small business solutions that are a great way to get organized and get started relieving some of the pressure and stress, giving you a chance to really enjoy your work. After all, any successful entrepreneur will tell you that, if you’re not looking forward to your day, you’re going to have a difficult time getting to the next day.

1. An App for Easy Communication. Getting in touch with people on your team quickly and efficiently can save you a lot of headaches. When looking for a great app, find one that can be accessed from mobile devices and desktops and that allows you to send private messages as well as share information within teams. Many companies find Slack to be an incredibly useful tool for keeping everyone on the same page and sharing vital information quickly. This type of communication, when done properly, can also create a sense of camaraderie within the team, too.

2. A Place to Outsource Work When Needed. Trying to do it all as a small business owner will get you nowhere fast. Not only is it not possible for one person to accomplish everything needed to run a successful business, it’s a fast track to burn out as well. Finding places to outsource some of your work, like Upwork or Fiverr, or hiring a virtual assistant will relieve much of the pressure and allow you to focus on higher level issues that require your personal skill set and expertise.

3. A Way to Get Feedback from Customers. A lot of time, effort and money can be put into the wrong parts of your business if you’re not receiving constant feedback from your customers and clients. Use surveys and questionnaires, like the ones you can easily make on Quora, to keep your finger on the pulse of your business. By receiving this type of feedback you can learn where you need to improve, what’s working and what’s not. And, because you are a small business, you have the ability to course-correct quickly, moving agilely from one strategy to the next.