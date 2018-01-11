Smart homes in 2018 - everything you need to know

Over the past few years, there's been a revolution in the way we interact with the electronic devices in our homes.

It arguably started with the development of the smartphone. This one device, something that we now carry with us and use for much more than making calls, has meant we have a powerful computer in our pocket at all times.

It has replaced remote controls, cameras and, in some cases, computers.

If we want to search for something online, we don't head to our laptops any more, we simply get our phone out.

They connected us more to our offices (for better or worse), and they meant we could always be in contact with friends and family.

Early home automation

The timer switch was one of the first examples of (basic) automation

You could argue that the earliest form of home automation was the timer switch.

Timer switches were a very low-tech solution to a problem many people hadn't realise they had.

It enabled us to make it look like we were in the house, when we were out.

If you walk down a street on a winter's night, say, around 8pm, you'll notice lots of houses that don't have cars on the drive and are in complete darkness.

It's quite obvious that people aren't there. A burglar who drives down this street a couple of times a week can quickly work out who's on holiday.

Timer switches, often simple mechanical devices with a 24 hour clock on the front, enable householders to switch lights on and off at set times during the day. This is often enough to deter the casual thief.

Heating

The heating of our homes and water is also something that has been automated for decades.

Nearly all of us have heating systems that turn on before we wake up to ensure the house is warm, and turn off at night. Coupled with thermostats, we can keep the temperature at a nice level during the day without having to worry about the temperature outside.

Getting clever with technology

Of course, this wasn't enough for many people.

The rise of the home computer meant that a whole army of geeks now wanted to do more. They didn't want to simply set "timers," they wanted to program. They wanted to tinker with things and make lights come on based on a set of rules, or when it goes dark, or even from the office.

One of the first products to do this was a range of devices called X10 from the USA.

These were very basic upgrades to timers and thermostats, but they had a fantastic way of controlling and getting information from devices. They sent network signals through the power lines in your house.

You could actually control your lights from your desk at work, or you could use your computer to set random light on and off times, or base it on the current time - so they came on at dusk, and off at dawn.

This was both clever, and useful. It made houses even more secure.

It took a long time before things really moved on from this, still fairly basic, type of automation and that happened when wi-fi took off in homes, and we finally became properly connected to the Internet.

Original X10 devices worked, sort of.

Always - On Internet Connections

In the early days, the Internet was just for geeks.

You had to pay to connect with a slow modem, and it could cost a fortune if you were on there a lot, but when it became popular, always-on connections through broadband became the norm.

This now means that with the correct credentials, it's possible for us to connect to our home networks easily from anywhere.

This, of course, brings with it it's own horrors, and you'll have no-doubt seen many reports about how easy it is to "hack" into homes. That's for another article though, today we'll concentrate on the good points only!

Some of the first connected devices showed that the technology companies were struggling to find a good product that people would actually use.

For example, a kettle which could be switched on remotely. Of course, you still have to put the water in and make the tea yourself.

Really useful applications

What we needed was something that could be classed as "really useful."

What problem needed to be solved? In fact, it was easy to find one, one that had already been partially solved, it was heating and lighting.

Having heating that comes on at certain times is good, let's imagine we're on holiday and we've switched the central heating off completely.

As we drive home after our autumn break, we realise that the house is going to be freezing cold when we walk in, and it'll be difficult for the kids to settle.

The answer is now simple.

We open up our smartphone and switch the heating on.

Our smartphones can automate anything now.

It's simple, it works, it's useful.

While we're at it, we can also check our security camera to see if there's any post piling up.

And just to add to the ambience, have Alexa start playing some holiday tracks when we get home!

Our home can do even more though.

We notice there's a text from the neighbours saying they've popped to the shops for us and got a few essentials like fresh milk and eggs, do we want her to pop them round?

We simply allow her access to the house via an app on our phone that will unlock the front door just for her.

It means she doesn't have to stay up, and we can have a nice cuppa when we get home.

Is all of this possible now?

Yes, all of it is now possible for everyone, and it doesn't have to cost a fortune.

It's also relatively easy to install. All the early-adopter geeks have ironed out the problems with the software, the companies have made the hardware more reliable, and we now have very stable systems that can make your home smarter than ever before.

How?

Let's take a look at what's required to get started with a smart home...

An internet connection

You'll need broadband with fairly good speed and reliable connection. Dial-up won't cut it, so if you're one of the unfortunate few who still struggles with this, then you'll have trouble. Technically it is possible, but we really wouldn't want to advise it.

Wi-fi

If you have Internet, then it's more than likely your provider has also given you a wifi router. This means you can connect to the Internet from anywhere in the home without having to plug wires in. Most smarthome devices rely on wifi.

Things to upgrade first

Your thermostat

If you're just getting started, the the most popular purchase is a smart thermostat.

Controlling the heating is one of the easiest and most efficient ways to begin your journey into smart homes, and they're getting better all the time.

For example, the Tado ST1 Smart Thermostat allows you to connect to your heating from a phone and control temperature from anywhere.

But, it will also sense when people are leaving the house so it can turn the heating down, saving energy. When you head home, it'll turn it back up again.

It then takes it further by using the local weather forecasts to turn the heating down on a sunny day, or up when the weather's not so good.

It's estimated that these simple actions, done automatically, can save you over £200 on your annual heating bill.

Your Security

Most burglaries happen when there's nobody home, so obviously you won't know when someone's been in and taken anything until it's too late.

The Panasonic Home Monitoring and Control Kit will warn you if a door is opened and patch you straight through to your internal cameras.

This early alert means you can call the police and have the evidence ready so the crooks can be stopped and convicted easily.

Compatibility

One of the things that puts many people off investing in technology like this is the potential problem of compatibility.

With so many vendors releasing products all the time, are the things you buy now still going to work in a few years?

Luckily, a few trailblazers have inadvertently solved this problem.

Two giants of technology, Amazon, and Google have smart speakers that mean even your smartphone is now redundant.

If you want to turn the lights on or the heating up, you just tell them what to do.

What's more, because these devices are so common, most other companies are making their systems fully compatible with them.

For example, the tado system mentioned above can be controlled from Alexa by simply saying the command "Alexa, turn the heating up to 22 degrees."

Is it really worth it?

In the early days of smart devices, the uses and benefits were limited, and only geeks and enthusiasts were buying them, bit there are now some very good reasons why smart homes can benefit most people.

For a start, security.

Being able to make your house look lived-in even when you're away is one of the most powerful messages you can give to opportunist burglars. Most criminals are looking for an easy target, and lights being switched on, together with TVs and music makes your house seem occupied.

But an even more compelling reason must be heating.

Heating a home that has nobody in it is absolutely pointless.

Sure, it's sometimes worth having some heating on so your pipes don't freeze, but if there's nobody there, you really shouldn't have the whole house warmed to 22 degrees all day.

You can save a fortune on bills, as well as do your bit for the environment.

Coupled with the fact that prices are dropping all the time, it really is worth making that initial investment, and taking control of your home once and for all.