St. Louis artist Smino has released a fire, new remix to his already amazing song “Anita”. This new single features T-Pain, who was the perfect addition to an already masterpiece.

Smino is musical genius and it is transparent on this new joint! One of the most memorable lines of this song comes from Smino who raps “Can’t shoot me down, I’m Luke Cage”. This is a direct reference to the black Marvel superhero “Luke Cage”.

T-Pain’s signature auto tuned vocals, mixed with Smino’s unique, soulful sound, is a match made in heaven. It is so important to put out music that makes people feel good, and that is exactly what the Anita (Remix) does.