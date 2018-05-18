We’re all about comfort when it comes to finding the best pair of heels, flats, wedges, and more. Since athleisure has made its way into everyday apparel, we’re one step closer to ditching our slacks for workout pants that look like real pants and trading in our heels for office-appropriate sneakers.
We’re not talking about your running sneaks, but instead trendy sneakers that are stylish enough for the office.
Below, 16 fashionable sneakers you can wear to work:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.