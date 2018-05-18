HUFFPOST FINDS
05/18/2018 04:50 pm ET

16 Fashionable Sneakers You Can Wear To Work

Sneakers perfect for work and play.
By Amanda Pena

We’re all about comfort when it comes to finding the best pair of heels, flats, wedges, and more. Since athleisure has made its way into everyday apparel, we’re one step closer to ditching our slacks for workout pants that look like real pants and trading in our heels for office-appropriate sneakers.

We’re not talking about your running sneaks, but instead trendy sneakers that are stylish enough for the office.

Below, 16 fashionable sneakers you can wear to work:

  • 1 Caterpillar Casual Windup
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/caterpillar-casual-windup-silver-cloud/product/8978879/color/128539" target="_bla
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 2 'Soft 7' Cap Toe Sneaker ECCO
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/ecco-soft-7-cap-toe-sneaker-women/4012442?origin=category-personalizedsort&am
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 3 Wool Runner ALLBIRDS
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/allbirds-wool-runner-women-nordstrom-exclusive/4913084?origin=category-person
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 4 Sammy Sneaker UGG®
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/ugg-sammy-sneaker-women/4505220?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;fashionc
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 5 The Leather Street Shoe
    Get it at <a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-perforated-lthr-st-shoe-natural?collection=womens-shoes" target="
    Everlane
    Get it at Everlane.
  • 6 Blair 5 Slip-On Sneaker VINCE
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/vince-blair-5-slip-on-sneaker-women/3620776?origin=category-personalizedsort&
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 7 Hush Puppies Gabbie Woven Slip-On
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/hush-puppies-gabbie-woven-slip-on-tan-suede/product/8992002/color/677" target="_b
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 8 Abbot Slip-On Sneaker DR. SCHOLL'S
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/dr-scholls-abbot-slip-on-sneaker-women/4698871?origin=category-personalizedso
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 9 Selah Slip-On Sneaker NATURALIZER
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/naturalizer-selah-slip-on-sneaker-women/4812427?origin=category-personalizeds
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 10 Soludos Ibiza Linen Lace-Up Sneaker
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/soludos-ibiza-linen-lace-up-sneaker-light-gray/product/9044868/color/2950" target
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 11 2.ZERØGRAND Stitchlite Wingtip Sneaker COLE HAAN
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/cole-haan-2-zerogrand-stitchlite-wingtip-sneaker-women/4746422?origin=categor
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstorm.
  • 12 Gola Grace
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/gola-grace-off-white-off-white/product/9112158/color/326115" target="_blank">Zapp
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 13 Steve Madden Wedgie Sneaker
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/steve-madden-wedgie-sneaker-grey-suede/product/8974424/color/478744" target="_bla
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 14 OluKai Pehuea Leather
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/olukai-pehuea-leather-black-honu-black/product/8808620/color/663508" target="_bla
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 15 ECCO Leisure Tie
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/ecco-leisure-tie-marine/product/9006413/color/2043" target="_blank">Zappos</a>.
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 16 Kenneth Cole New York Kassie
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/kenneth-cole-new-york-kassie-nude-patent/product/9012349/color/63200" target="_bl
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.

