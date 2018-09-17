'SNL' To Kick Off Its New Season With Kanye West and Adam Driver

“Saturday Night Live” will kick off its 44th season with a doozy.

NBC announced Monday via its ‘SNL’ Twitter account that the premiere episode airing Sept. 29 will be hosted by Adam Driver and feature musical guest Kanye West.

West has been the musical guest seven times before (counting the “SNL” 40th anniversary show in 2015), performing most recently in 2016 when Melissa McCarthy was host.

West tweeted out a strange reply to the announcement, slightly altering the original to put the word “Yandhi” in place of his name.

Is “Yandhi” the title of his next album?